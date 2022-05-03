Ignacio Vilela, the Spaniard who seeks gold in the great American unicorns

Ignatius Vilela has systematically dodged the spotlight in recent years. Despite accumulating a decade of investing in startups renowned across the pond has always preferred to keep a low profile. But at that time, this Spanish engineer has searched (and found) gold among the great technological unicorns and American companies. What began as a project of several Spanish friends has become professional with various funds in the market, high multiples and investments in firms such as the Colombian rappi or the brazilian 99Taxis or in giants like drop box either airbnb.

Vilela worked at FCC directing a team of 300 people in an energy innovation project. “I have always loved technology and investment,” he points out to La Información. After the crisis of 2008, he considered what to do. He talked to two of his friends about taking the opportunity to go into investing. He embarked on maiden frame Y Agustin Batuecas. They started with 350,000 euros to invest. Later they added four more friends to reach 2 million euros of ‘gasoline’. Name: Startups Venture. Originally they tried to invest in Spain, but the numbers of a still immature ecosystem did not finish coming out. “The opportunities weren’t big enough to make it profitable,” he explains.

The solution was go to san francisco (California, United States), where the ecosystem was in full swing. He packed his bags with practically no contacts there, according to him. At first “it was chaos.” There was only one opportunity to gain a foothold: “Provide a different value and position yourself as an ‘angel’”. The strategy: invest between $100,000 and $200,000 per company (back then all investments were voted for by each investor) and contribute something different. In your case, try to open the gateway to Europe, where he came from. And he offered as an ‘active’ access to relevant European managers such as the then CEO of Merrill Lynch for Spain and Portugal, Ricardo Pazwhich was part of that nucleus of fund promoters and advisers.

Despite this value proposition, making a hole was not easy. The key was to get into those seed and early stages. Identify those opportunities getting them to make room for him in those rounds was quite a challenge. In some of them he entered with notes convertible into shares. The first investments in the US were signed in 2013. Among them was 99taxi, the ‘Brazilian Uber’ they landed on in those early days. Five years later it was sold to Uber’s Chinese archrival (Didi) for about $1 billion. They also entered AltSpaceVRa software developer for virtual reality that was acquired by Microsoft in 2017, or in authythe tool for double authentication that was acquired by Twilio (today listed with a capitalization of more than 20,000 million). That network of contacts was woven little by little.

He entered all of them with an initial ‘ticket’ without doing what is known as ‘follow on’, that is, continue contributing money in subsequent rounds to avoid dilution. There is only one exception: shipbob. In many of these companies it has been maintained until very advanced stages, contrary to what many of the ‘business angels’ do, who usually leave in the early stages (or are forced to leave by the largest funds). That has allowed today be in two great unicorns as a shareholder: the Colombian Rappi (the ‘Latin American Glovo’), with a valuation of more than 5,000 million dollars, or the shipbob, with a ‘capitalization’ of 1,200 million. One of the last milestones is Forgeda stock trading platform that went public last March with a total value of more than 3.5 billion.

These last operations were financed with a second vehicle of start caps, with a professionalized structure and already established in the United States, although with a similar amount to invest in the former. In total they have almost twenty investments between the two funds. The first points, according to his own figures, to a return of up to 11 times your investment depending on the time of entry, while the second add a multiple of 18 your investment. For a couple of years Vilela made his investments here compatible with his work to put Workday Venturesthe investment arm of the American company Workday, where the Spanish worked Adeyemi Ajao (co-founder of Tuenti and Jobandtalent), whom he had known for several years in the United States.

In 2017 he decides to take another step in his investment strategy. They had invested in Forge, that secondary market for shares on the Internet that served as a way to liquidate part of the ‘stock options’ among employees of large technology companies. Y had realized that the sale of secondary shares in more advanced stages -even before the IPO- it made sense, although also a certain risk. Bring together Spanish friends in companies like Google, Facebook or Instacart to set up the Junípero Fund. Among the initials were Carlos Gomez (then in Google Waze mobility app) or Fernando Dominguez (worked at Google X). In some cases, it resorted to what is known as a ‘forward contract’, a ‘deferred’ purchase formula to acquire secondary school titles without having to go through the board of directors.

In the portfolio were unicorns (or listed) that today are worth tens of billions as Airbnb, Docusign, Coinbase, Robinhood or Stripe. The case of the latter is the most striking: they entered at a valuation of 4,000 million dollars. East The first vehicle has just been closed and has achieved a multiple over invested capital of 4.6 times. It just closed permanently. They now work in a second of the ‘family’ but will have the name of Almanac, in honor of the almanac of the movie Back to the Future. The objective is that it be open, that is, that it does not have a defined life period. They started with 300,000 euros and they have been adding Spanish or Spanish investors who are in San Francisco working in some of the companies. In parallel, Vilela remains an advisor to two ‘pre-IPO’ funds of EBN Capital, in which he proposes the investments.

Vertical Funds in the Future

Despite the fact that there is risk (today there is a harsh adjustment of valuations in more advanced phases), understands that it makes more sense in relation to the benefit. And the reason must be found in that younger ages have become very complicated in the United States. Before, a project presentation day (known as ‘Demo Day’) at the prestigious startup accelerator Y Combinator had several hundred attendees. Now 3,500 or 4,000 attend, according to Vilela. This is explained because many funds that were dedicated to larger companies have been going down steps to enter them earlier. In this context, for him there is a determining weight in access to relevant agreements in large companies to be successful. “It weighs between 60 and 75% of an investment and the rest is knowing how to detect the best ones”point.

With everything, He still has a lot of relationship with Spain but he doesn’t see it as an opportunity to invest directly. “The global leader is still the one that is going to give you profitability and the Americans today have advantages to be a global leader,” explains the investor. He believes that its value lies more in channeling Spanish and European money to the United States than going the other way. Several of the Spanish managers have offered him to design a fund to have a local structure, but he has not found a formula with which he is comfortable.

In the medium-term future, it is also planned to build vertical and specialized funds in very specific areas with strong demand, such as cybersecurity. He insists that there are people with a lot of interest in being able to invest in a vehicle with these characteristics. For now, it will remain focused on the two fronts: Almanac and EBN funds. Ten years after packing with hardly any net in a ‘chaotic’ San Francisco, Vilela wants to keep trying to get gold out of American unicorns.