Ignite 2021: Microsoft’s plans for the metaverse

The Microsoft Ignite of 2021 brings with it numerous innovations from every front, from cybersecurity to solutions for manufacturing, from Microsoft 365 to Dynamics, from data centers to the cloud. But the main message is that all these innovations go in one direction: that of uniting the real world with the digital one, simplifying and enhancing collaboration, both in presence and remotely. In short, Microsoft is building its own metaverse which, unlike those hypothesized by Facebook – which still does not have a defined form – is extremely concrete. And in which virtual and augmented reality are a part of the system, not the heart of the experience.

Microsoft Ignite 2021: towards the hybrid work model

In his keynote speech, the CEO of Microsoft Satya Nadella he underlined the great changes that are affecting the world of work, which has been totally upset. If before everything revolved around cloud and mobile, the future looks toubiquitous intelligence, where IT tools are available everywhere, all the time. Over the past year this has been necessary to ensure business continuity, but now that people have gotten used to this model, it will have to become the norm. Nadella explains how workers today are looking for an environment that guarantees them productivity and flexibility, and that allows them to choose where to work. If they want to keep talent close, companies need to take this into account and can’t give up on a hybrid business model.

But this is only the first of the three directives at the center of Nadella’s speech, who also addressed the theme ofhyperconnected business, where almost everything is managed remotely. In the pandemic, companies have struggled to modify their production systems and infrastructures so as to be able to monitor and control remotely, but now we need to take the next step and ensure that this concept is integrated directly into the design of products and services.

This brings us directly to the third theme: if every type of business is going digital, we need to simplify the interactions between the various applications and infrastructures. Thinking in a multi-cloud and hybrid cloud perspective, but also edge and multi-edge, with intelligence as the glue, both on the cloud and on the edge. And, above all, do it in a sustainable way, finding ways to reduce emissions from the construction and operations of data centers, along the entire supply chain. Without neglecting cybersecurity, an area in which the Redmond giant has announced numerous innovations. Starting with the enhancement of Defender, which now also protects the cloud, to get to Azure Active Directory, which extends access protection and management by allowing devices to make real-time decisions on access reliability, so as to extend collaboration, simplify it, while ensuring the highest security standards. As Microsoft itself points out, the goal is to “build a fabric of trust“.

The metaverse according to Microsoft

To implement Nadella’s vision, the key is in communication, which must be strengthened and simplified. The news presented by the Redmond company all go in this direction and Microsoft has enhanced all its apps to exchange data between them, starting with Teams, which as we have explained here will be updated and integrated into all apps, including Dynamics 365 (who can now count on Connected Spaces), to improve communication between the various figures involved.

We think of the supply chain or customer service, where there are many people who can be involved in every single process. Teams has been strengthened precisely to help employees exchange information, to break down the many silos so as to always have an accurate picture of the situation, and to intervene promptly in every part of the supply chain.

The glue for this increasingly open collaboration is Loops, a sort of workflow management system that allows you to always have an eye on all aspects relating to a work project.

Artificial intelligence is behind it all, and that’s why Microsoft acquired it a while ago GPT-3, OpenAI’s powerful natural language processing engine. This engine will be available through Azure OpenAI Service and can therefore be integrated with the various apps and, above all, the development tools. A developer will be able to avoid writing those more repetitive and “simple” parts of code: a comment describing the function will suffice and the system will automatically interpret it and suggest the code suitable for the specific function, enormously speeding up the work and allowing those who write applications to focus on logic and not on typing common routines that can be performed by a machine.

All of Microsoft’s technologies will contribute to creating a metaverse, which in Nadella’s vision is not a simple virtual space in which to gather to collaborate or have fun, but a sort of digital twin of the world. Every single element of the company’s portfolio has its own role, both in the real world and in the virtual one, but the purpose is not to alienate us, to transport us to another place, but to have more tools available to keep reality under control, made up of devices, apps and people, and to facilitate communications, regardless of the channel used.

Applications like Teams and Dynamic 365 will provide the interface to communicate via any device, be it a smartphone or a Hololens-style viewer, and will leverage the intelligence provided by Azure AI they Autonomous Systems. Azure Synaps Analitics will take care of managing all the data, which will be reproduced in the metaverse through the Azure Digital Twins, digital twins of machinery, processes, but also entire supply chains, which will acquire data in real time thanks to sensors present in the physical world and interfaced with Azure IoT.