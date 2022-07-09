“Ignorant people made a decision for me”: the trauma of a pregnant woman to access an abortion in Texas with a fetus without a heartbeat | Univision Health News

Carla wants to have a second baby. She for nine months she searched for him without protection. She believed that it would happen to her like other friends, that after having the first, the second would come without much effort, and no. She then returned to the same method with which she conceived her firstborn, who is now two and a half years old. After the first round of intrauterine insemination (IUI) she had a miscarriage. She kept trying hopefully. But after her recent experience after her third round of IUI, she is afraid to keep looking, that the pregnancy will not progress and she will have to face another loss. With her husband, she has already put on the table —and in the family budget— the possibility that they will have to seek medical care in another state.