“Ignorant people made a decision for me”: the trauma of a pregnant woman to access an abortion in Texas with a fetus without a heartbeat | Univision Health News
On June 22, Carla had to process several news items at the same time. At her seven week pregnant ultrasound the doctor told her that her baby’s heart was no longer beating. Her fetus was dead. And although she lives in one of the big cities in Texas, for her her solution was as clear as it was painful: they had to perform an abortion on her. But for the doctor who was treating her, the next steps were not so clear as a result of the harsh anti-abortion law that has been in force in the state since September 2021, SB8, and because of the possibility that the Supreme Court would end that right in the United States. , something that happened two days later.
I have a diatribe. I don’t know if I’m going to be able to prescribe the medicine for you to abort. I can prescribe it, but there are pharmacies that are not filling the prescription for us. I have to explain your situation well so that the pharmacy approves it — the doctor told Carla, who preferred to use another name and not mention the hospital for fear of legal repercussions against her doctor.
“Doctor, but they didn’t find a heartbeat,” she replied.
“Don’t worry, I’ll check with him. board from the hospital and I’ll let you know at the end of the day — he replied. She explained that she was also going to ask if they could do the abortion in the hospital or if she should travel to another state where the right was protected.
In that same consultation, the doctor told him that he had another patient with 14 weeks of pregnancy whose fetus had been diagnosed with anencephaly. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) define it as a “serious birth defect in which the baby is born without parts of the brain and skull.” They specify that “Almost all babies born with anencephaly will die shortly after birth.” That mother, the doctor told her, could not perform an abortion in that hospital.
Discouraged, with her baby dead in the womb and without being able to help her immediately, Carla left the consultation: “I felt super limited, with additional stress that you should not have as a woman at that time. It is enough to hear that your pregnancy has not progressed, for them to tell you that they cannot help you ‘because the law does not allow us to help you’, even if it has not beaten”.
When she went to the pharmacy in the afternoon to get the prescription for the abortion pill, she remembers that the saleswoman hesitated to sell it to her: “If you don’t want this,” she told him, without mentioning the misoprostol that was inside the paper bag, “I won’t give it to you.” “. Carla insisted that she did love her, she needed her: “The lady’s face was a reflection of the whole situation, of concern, as if she was afraid that someone would see her.”
The Texas anti-abortion law has been one of the most questioned by civil rights organizations and medical societies. Before the Supreme Court ended the landmark Roe v. Wade, SB8 imposed a six-week limit on women being able to legally have an abortion, a time when many don’t even know they’re pregnant. But after the highest court ruled, local lawmakers and Attorney General Ken Paxton said abortion is completely illegal in the state. A lower court challenged the decision, and shortly thereafter the state Supreme Court invalidated the order. Texas is a desert for women seeking an abortion.
As a consequence, more clinics have closed their doors and others have decided to move their operations to neighboring states, such as New Mexico, where abortion is legal.
This is how the right to abortion remained in the United States after the decision of the Supreme Court:
“These laws are not designed to make sense”
Dr. Bhavik Kumar, who ran the Planned Parenthood Center for Choice in Houston, isn’t surprised to hear stories like Carla’s. “When we have politicians legislating on how we should do medicine, especially when you have to decide whether or not a woman needs an abortion, you add complexity to how we can deliver health care,” he claims.
Among his colleagues, he has heard stories similar to that of the doctor who treated Carla: that They don’t know what they can do and what they can’t. or what options they can offer patients, whether they can give them prescriptions or medications, not even whether they can perform abortions. “These laws are not designed to make sense, they are not made based on medicine or thinking about what is best for our patients (…) And those who provide this type of care are not used to interpreting illogical laws like this (…) Now they are worried about the consequences, such as losing their licenses, being fined, going to jail, facing demands”.
Kumar fears that after the decision of the Supreme Court, which endorsed “the interference of politicians in clinics”, there will be more restrictions on other rights. “It’s very unfortunate because there are people suffering in the middle of all this.”
On social media, other Texas doctors have reported further effects of SB8. Fertility specialist Amy Schutt wrote on her Twitter account in May that she knew of doctors who were being denied prescriptions by state pharmacies to treat ectopic pregnancies or miscarriages: “And why? Because pharmacists are terrified of being criminalized. This is not a simulacrum. It is the danger that politicians have broken the private relationship between a doctor and his patient. Let me be clear: these politicians are not pro-life.” wrote. “More women will suffer complications and die from poorly managed and abnormal pregnancies because access to good medicine is obstructed.”
Univision Noticias consulted the hospital where Carla is treated about the protocol they follow to approve an abortion, but the response was: “We have no comments.”
Fear is widespread among specialists, because SB8 establishes that anyone can sue anyone who facilitates or motivates a woman to have an abortion and if the claim is successful, the defendant must pay no less than $10,000 for each abortion that “takes out or induce”.
Two doctors explain why prohibiting access to safe abortions endangers the lives of the poorest
Carla wants to have a second baby. She for nine months she searched for him without protection. She believed that it would happen to her like other friends, that after having the first, the second would come without much effort, and no. She then returned to the same method with which she conceived her firstborn, who is now two and a half years old. After the first round of intrauterine insemination (IUI) she had a miscarriage. She kept trying hopefully. But after the experience she recently had after her third round of IUI, she is afraid to keep looking, that the pregnancy will not progress and she will have to face another loss. With her husband, she has already put on the table —and in the family budget— the possibility that they will have to seek medical care in another state.
“When one is aborting, the pain is strong, with cramps, as if you were in labor. There is a headache, profuse bleeding,” recalls Carla. “It is a hard decision for any mother, a process that involves decisions and in which you need someone to take your health and your life in their hands, you are not asking for anything else.”
That is why, for her, politicians decided on her without understanding the trauma experienced by a woman who reaches an abortion, from mothers like her, who want to have more children and lose them along the way, to those who became pregnant after rape. or simply because her contraceptive method failed: “The perception of these laws is that women are crazy and cannot be like that, aborting. As if women who abort are making that decision lightly. No one going through an abortion is walking around and feeling a party.”
For her, the legislators and the magistrates did not review the scientific data or listen to the doctors: “Ignorant people made the decision for me and for all women. They do not understand anything. They say: ‘This is my religious belief, I bring it to my I work and I make this decision.’ I don’t bring my religious beliefs to work, but they do and they use them to decide other people’s futures.”