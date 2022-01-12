Tech

ignore a robbery to play Pokémon GO, two policemen fired

Californian court sentenced two officers for ignoring a robbery distress call: they were too busy hunting Niantic’s mythical creatures


Earlier this week, a panel of three judges from the California Court of Appeals upheld the firing of the two cops after they they claimed that they had been improperly dismissed due to the use of a recording made in the patrol car. The appeal made it known that the couple had ignored the call for an ongoing robbery because too busy catching a Snorlax, mythical creature from Niantic’s augmented reality game. The ruling states that the two Los Angeles police officers they would play Pokémon GO for nearly twenty minutes after ignoring the request.

The recording also seems to nail the two agents, surprised to talk about the capture of Togetic another character in the game. The facts discussed during the hearing concern two episodes that occurred in 2017, when mythical creatures were still considered rare Pokémon in the game. The ruling also underlines that, once they became aware of the evidence within the recording, the two had denied that they were playing Pokémon GO, even going so far as to claim that he did not know it was a video game.

The two agents were therefore accused of misconduct on duty and for making false statements to an internal affairs detective during the relevant complaint investigation and subsequently fired by the department, although they attempted to settle the allegations by claiming that the recording had been used in ways not permitted by law.

