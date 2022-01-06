Ignore bans to see lava, found dead after falling into the volcano

the lifeless body of the man was identified and recovered about thirty meters below the crater rim of the observation area of ​​the Kilauea volcano, in Hawaii.

Tragedy in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park where local authorities found the lifeless body of a man fallen inside the Kilauea volcano. The discovery of the body took place in an area off-limits to the public because in recent months it was the scene of a lava eruption. The hypothesis therefore is that, during an excursion in the park, the man ignored the prohibitions and proceeded to an off-limits area where he accidentally fell and found his death. The victim is a 75-year-old man whose family members reported missing on Monday. In fact, on Sunday, the man was making a hike right on the mountain but did not return home, setting off the alarm.

Park officials believe the incident took place late Sunday evening. Following the alarm, park rangers and firefighters searched for him all day and the following night, locating him only on Tuesday but for him it was too late and it was only possible to ascertain his death. Eventually the lifeless body of the man was identified and recovered about thirty meters below the crater rim Uēkahuna observation area on top of Kilauea volcano. This is the same area where numerous park visitors over the past few months have tried to observe the glowing lava lake that formed from an eruption of the volcano.

“The park rangers, assisted by a helicopter, recovered the man’s body around 8 am,” the National Park Service said in a statement. An investigation has been launched into the incident which is still ongoing to establish any lack of safety. Officials recalled that, although the volcano is open to visitors, hikers should stay on the marked trails. “Visitors should never cross safety barriers, especially around the edges of dangerous cliffs,” the chief ranger said. The volcano started erupting again on September 29 but now lava continues to flow from a single vent in the crater’s western wall.