IGOs are born from Binance

New initiative on Binance, one of the most popular exchanges in the world and also one of the most innovative. In fact, a service of IGO, evocative acronym for Initial Game Offering, which will allow subscribers to the platform to invest in emerging NFT games that will work on the reference blockchain of theexchange.

Good news for Binance, an interesting development for the sector and – more importantly from our point of view, new possibilities for those who love to invest in alternative and emerging projects linked to the world of cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

The service will be available on Binancego here to open a free account – first-tier intermediary for cryptocurrencies and for some time also for the NFT, among the most important for trading volumes and also for access to innovative projects.

What can be done with Binance’s new IGOs?

We are facing yet another brilliant idea of Binance. The group led by the famous CZ has decided to up the ante with regards to everything that happens at the intersection of the world of gaming and NFT.

Everything has been described slavishly by a post on the official Binance blog, within which the mission and the technological implementation of this very interesting project.

The premise is almost obvious: i play to earn they are one of the clearest forces in the world of blockchain and today’s cryptocurrencies, as has been amply demonstrated by projects such as Axie Infinity. And in the face of this strength of the sector there is also a strong demand from investors so that it is possible to enter this type of market before the projects explode, investing in channels that are very reminiscent of those of start up.

What does the Binance project consist of?

In reality it is not just a channel to invest, because as in all the proposals of Binance actually provides some infrastructure that will also allow creators to games to find ready financing and important support.

The Initial Game Offering will concern the core asset of high-end projects, which will run exclusively on the Binance Smart Chain. In addition, infrastructures will be provided that will allow the top games of the sector to be interconnected, also binding to one of the community most important in the crypto world, or the one that revolves around Binance.

There will also be one landing page dedicated to the project, which will allow users to search for the games they want to invest in and with detailed explanations of each project, so as to allow everyone to be aware of the quid on which they are investing.

In addition, a VIP system, which will allow preliminary access to different aspects of the games and their assets, thus providing a preferential lane to those who want to invest seriously in this type of projects.

For developers, however, there will be a application form to become one of the projects sponsored by Binance itself, which users will be able to access with their wallet NFT always at the same exchange. A complex solution, which could however seriously help the world of NFT related to games play to earn to take flight, transforming itself from a phenomenon for a few fans to a pop reality.

