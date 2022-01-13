Ihattaren attacks Sampdoria: “Never paid or calculated”

A very hard outburst, an attack on Sampdoria and Italy after fleeing to the Netherlands. Mohamed Ihattaren, the “missing” Sampdoria who had lost track of him by returning to Holland and disconnecting his mobile phone, for the first time told his truth about his Italian experience. He did so during an interview with the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, without sparing words from the poison. A truth that will make people discuss: the future, the reasons that prompted him to return home, Sampdoria and… D’Aversa. There is something for everyone.

“I left and have not received any more news from Sampdoria. It is not a nice thing: at 19 I was there in the hotel, alone, abandoned to my fate. I could no longer bear some circumstances – revealed the Dutch talent -. Any kind of agreement was not respected, it was as if I never existed: they did not pay me, there was never any bank account or insurance, an irritating situation. I had lost faith, so I decided to protect myself and left ”. Ihattaren, among the many trips to Sampdoria, also added that “after training we ate at the sports center but there were only three boxes of pizza and some sweets”.

The beginning of the end

“Upon my arrival there was only the team manager, then some elegantly dressed men: I greeted them thinking they were executives, but they could also have been taxi drivers. I thought no one had any idea who I was – the coach didn’t even know I was left handed. I told myself to bring out something good by playing and remaining silent ”. And instead … “One day I let myself be taken by emotions while I was on the pitch, I called a friend of mine who was at the hotel and asked him what time the first flight was: I left Genoa around 13.30 and never came back , but I have not disappeared as they say at Sampdoria. Everyone knew where you were “confessed the former PSV, now owned by Juve, about his silent departure to Utrecht, which now with good probability will become his home also professionally: the return to the Eredivisie (and the definitive farewell to Italy) it now only seems to be formalized. “I never thought about retiring – concluded Ihattaren -. I haven’t played for a year and a half and I have to get back in shape, but I can do it quickly ”.