Ihattaren case: Sampdoria, Raiola’s tension, Juve’s position | First page

The story of Mohamed Ihattaren is one that makes you think. Personal reasons, which from what he rebounds from the Netherlands would refer to a depressive state in which he fell two years after the death of his father, are leading the Dutchman to mature the decision to even retire from football. Despite having only 19 years and a four-year contract with Juventus, with a role as a rising star within Mino Raiola’s team. That according to what was reported in the Netherlands, in turn, for some time already he would have a rather tense relationship with the player due to some too many misunderstandings. Now Ihattaren is in his homeland, where he has already been back for a few weeks for family reasons, with Sampdoria having essentially lost track of him (read here). A delicate situation, which has little to do with football in the strict sense, which must be treated with sensitivity and respect. But that must also be faced from a more pragmatic point of view, as it is obvious that it is in the professional field. THE SITUATION – On the run from PSV, Ihattaren was one of the protagonists of the last market day. In total disruption with his former club, he basically got the chance to be sold to zero or almost: Juve in fact bought it free of charge, while paying 1.9 million euros in commissions to which another 2 million bonuses were added. The loan to Sampdoria is immediate, where he presented himself with a predestined curriculum: 10 goals in 74 appearances with the PSV, a future assured also in the national team. On paper he had to be at least the deputy Damsgaard, the talent was that of the predestined ready to amaze. But on balance D’Aversa never had him available and now Sampdoria has taken note of having to give up on him. Contacts with Juventus have already begun to reach a solution, in all likelihood the loan agreement will be terminated, at the same time Sampdoria is also trying to identify an alternative with the Juventus club which also has no responsibility for the situation. which is preventing Ihattaren from being available. It is possible that a new loan will be reached, among the players attentive to Sampdoria there could also be that Matias Soulé just called up by Lionel Scaloni even in the National A of Argentina. Already next step, like only later will it be understood what can happen between Juve and Ihattaren himself: always open dialogues with Raiola, but if the player should definitively make the decision to quit football then the contract will also be revised.