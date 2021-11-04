Ihattaren mystery: withdrawal denied, but does not return to Italy. Juve and Sampdoria think about breaking up | News

The Dutch talent has made it known that he does not want to quit, but his future is unknown. Raiola, furious, at work

Where have you been Mohamed Ihattaren? The talented player Dutch Juventus, on loan to Sampdoria, since a few weeks returned to Holland from where, he hinted, he has no intention of returning in a short time. A more than delicate and thorny solution, not only from a professional point of view, which concerns the young player, the two Italian clubs and Mino Raiola, his agent. Quite volcanic and difficult to manage off the pitch, according to some local reconstructions, in the few weeks in Genoa, in the Netherlands there is talk of a depressive state for the 19 year old former PSV two years after his father died. A delicate subject to deal with and with only one certainty: he will not return to Sampdoria.

In the last few days on the Netherlands-Italy axis, the news of the player’s retirement already in the round of the Dutch national team has rebounded after 10 goals with the PSV shirt. Information reported and against reported at home that removed from his hibernation the same player who through an instagram account (not his) made it known that do not consider hanging up your shoes so prematurely an eventuality, brandishing the news circulated in the last few hours as false. But the future remains a mystery, at least as much as the present.

In fact, prior to this message reported they were he completely lost track of Ihattaren and if Sampdoria, which in practice is as if it had never had him, have already lost hope of having him in the squad, Juventus and agent Mino Raiola will have to clarify quickly. The Juventus club will discuss theinterruption of the loan with the Sampdoria, perhaps opting for another player as a sort of partial compensation, and Juventus who took him free of charge from the PSV with which he wanted to break at all costs, would be evaluating the possibility of terminating the four-year contract.

“I am fit and ready to play again“said via the Instagram account of Rising Ballers (an online platform that deals with the talents of the future), But where? That’s what he’s trying to figure out too Mino Raiola which, in turn, let it be known from Holland, precisely due to some unprofessional attitudes of Ihattaren he would have a relationship with the boy that is not exactly idyllic and rather tense, even before this trouble.