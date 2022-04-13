The cryptocurrency broker, Coinmotion recently launched the II Decalogue for the Crypto investor, in order to stimulate “training and knowledge on digital currency tax. This was announced by the European company in an exclusive press release to Cointelegraph.

Within the framework of Income 2021, the Treasury presents a novelty in the Income statement where investors in the cryptocurrency sector are directly affected and Coinmotion has decided to launch the II Decalogue for Investors in Crypto, as a way to promote knowledge among investors in the cryptocurrency sector and how to carry out the taxation of cryptocurrencies.

The Tax Agency has included a new specific section for the declaration of cryptocurrencies: “Capital gains and losses derived from the transfer of other assets” which will be found from box 1624 onwards.

About, Raúl Lopez, Country Manager of Coinmotion Spain, expressed his agreement with this tax initiative, stating that he considers it “correct” since, firstly, this will facilitate the tax return for investors due to its differentiation, and secondly , this action will allow institutions to know to a great extent, the amount of cryptocurrencies that are handled in the country.

“Our goal is to help train all users who operate with cryptocurrencies in the Spanish market. It is essential that they know how the crypto market works before starting to invest.”

The II Decalogue launched by the Cryptocurrency Coinmotor Observatory explains how to declare operations with cryptocurrencies in the 2021-2022 Income Statement.

Coinmotor explains that taxpayers with incomes of less than 22,000 euros per year or less than 14,000 euros per year from more than one payer will not submit the personal income tax return. Now, those investors with returns of less than 22,000 and 14,000 euros per year who have obtained profits from cryptocurrencies, added to other returns that exceed 1,600 euros in 2021, or on the contrary, who have generated losses of more than 500 euros, are obliged to carry out the taxation.

II Decalogue for the Crypto Investor

1. Should VAT be paid or not on the purchase or sale of cryptocurrencies? why?

According to the communication, Coinmotion, indicates that according to the new novelty in the 2021 income statement, the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies, and the mediation services for the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies, is exempt from paying tax (VAT). ).

According to the AEAT, the BTC is considered as an intangible asset that can be used as a means of payment, and operations with digital currencies are considered as operations with intangible assets.. For this reason, it applies to the operations of exchanging traditional currencies for cryptocurrencies, or on the contrary, these transactions are subject to the tax but “exempt from paying it.

Regarding mediation services for the sale of cryptocurrencies, despite being exempt from VAT payment, they explain that companies that are dedicated to buying and selling digital currencies and that it is through their own platform, are registered in the IAE, as it is considered a business or professional activity.

2. What happens if I have my cryptocurrencies in a virtual wallet and you did not perform any operations with them?

Virtual purses are considered by the AEAT as current accounts. So, as long as they are used only as a means of deposit and are not operated with, they are not taxed.

3. Model 720. And the models 172, 173 and 721 on cryptocurrencies, what are they?

Regarding this section, The Treasury reported that for this campaign, information about cryptocurrencies should not be included in Form 720 of 2021, which refers to the “informative declaration of assets abroad”

In the 720 model, the taxpayers are individuals and legal entities resident in Spain, the permanent establishments in the country of entities or non-resident persons and entities included in art. 35.4 of the LGT.

Within the novelty, it is found that the Tax Agency is preparing the new forms 721, 172 and 173 of cryptocurrency declaration.

In this regard, it could be stated that Model 721 is similar to the current 720, where it is also stated (in this new model) that it is the owners themselves who are obliged to present it. Although this statement is simply informative.

Model 172 highlights that individuals are required to declare both the balances they have in cryptocurrencies, as well as the companies of their clients, as well as the identification of their owners.

Model 173 obliges companies to report all the operations they carry out, both in Spanish territory and abroad.

4. If I convert bitcoins into ethers or vice versa, do I have to pay taxes?

At the time of exchanging cryptocurrencies, you must pay taxes on the profit or loss generated“calculated by subtracting from the acquisition value of the delivered good the greater of the following 2 values: the market value of the delivered good or that of the received good”.

5. How are operations carried out with cryptocurrencies taxed in personal income tax?

When a cryptocurrency is converted into FIAT currency or another digital currency, there is an alteration in the value of the assets, which in turn, will generate a loss or a capital gain, this must be declared in IRPF, incorporated in the capital gains and losses section of the savings tax base.

This savings base is taxed as follows: 19% for the first 6,000 euros; 21% for the basic section between 6,000 and 50,000 euros; 23% for the section greater than 50,000 euros; and from 2021, 26% for the section that exceeds 200,000 euros.

However, if, on the contrary, there is a capital loss derived from the investment in cryptocurrencies, it can compensate other profits obtained during the year, and up to 25% of the returns on movable capital obtained. But if the year in which the loss occurs, no compensable gains or capital gains have been generated, it can be used to offset both one and the other in each of the following 4 years.

If several purchases of the same digital currency have been made, when selling them, the FIFO (First In, First Out) principle is followed, by which the first cryptocurrencies acquired are the first that can be sold.

6. How do I have to declare the possession of cryptocurrencies in the Wealth Tax?

Every December 31 of each year, investors must report the cryptocurrencies they own, and they are taxed by awarding them the market value they have, for that same date.

The tax is applicable to the entire Spanish territory, however, its performance has been transferred to the Autonomous Communities, which means that they have assumed regulatory powers over the exempt minimum, the type of tax, the deductions and bonuses of the quota.

7. How are operations carried out with cryptocurrencies taxed in the Corporation Tax?

It is taxed at 25%, depending on the difference between how much it cost and the profit from the sale. Up to 10% can also be amortized due to value impairment.

Likewise, there is taxation on two levels: the benefit within the company and the benefit that is distributed to the partners. The dividend is always net and the part of the net accounting profit that is distributed to the partners is taxed according to the brackets (19%, 21%, 23% or 26%).

8. How does the AEAT regulate the mining of cryptocurrencies and what are the tax obligations derived from this activity?

The amounts received for the mining of cryptocurrencies must be declared in IRPF, as income derived from the economic activity carried out, calculated based on the market price of the day they were received. In addition, from this income, you can subtract the expenses from the exercise of your activity, as long as it is demonstrable that they are necessary to obtain income.

The cryptocurrency mining activity is not subject to VAT, since there is no direct relationship between the service provided and the consideration received.

As for the capital gains from the sale of these digital assets received by the miners, in this case, if they pay personal income tax as capital gains or losses, taking as the purchase value the same as that used to determine their income and as the sale value the real amount of transmission that cannot be less than the normal market value.

9. If the platform where I have my cryptocurrencies is hacked and, for example, I get 40% back, how would I declare the rest of the funds that I have not recovered?

At this point, they explain that funds that are not returned are reported as a loss on the general basis.

10. What is the taxation around NFTs?

The Non-Fungible Token (NFT), will be taxed with VAT or Patrimonial Transfers, depending on certain situations, which are carried out at the time of being transmitted.

In the case of a professional, if the NFT is sold in his work environment, the buyer has to pay VAT. Now, if, on the contrary, the person who sells the NFT is an individual or a professional whose work is not linked to the NFT that he sells, it could be considered that the buyer pays the Property Transfer Tax.

However, in this type of transaction, the following will be taken into account: if what is transmitted is a property, personal property, livestock or constitutes a real right, since, according to each case, the tax rate is one or the other.

On the other hand, according to IRPF, when an NFT is sold, they are taxed in two ways depending on the type of seller. It would be taxed as income from the economic activity, if the person who sells it performs a professional activity linked to the NFT, or it would be taxed as capital gains. The type of profit could range from 19% to 26%.

11. Staking and farming, how are they declared?

These activities are also subject to the income statement. The cryptocurrency broker recommends using tools such as CoinTracking, Atani or Koinly to be able to track the operations that are carried out, and thus, when making the income statement, the process is easier.

“Disclaimer: The information and/or opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily represent the points of view or the editorial line of Cointelegraph. The information presented here should not be taken as financial advice or investment recommendation. All investments and commercial movements involve risks. and it is the responsibility of each person to do their due research before making an investment decision”

It may interest you