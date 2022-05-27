IIHF World Championship: Canada to return to final; Finland take on USA



Friday, May 27, 2022. 2:13 PM

Follow the semi-finals of the World Championship on RDS2 and RDS DIrect, this Saturday. The Finland v. United States is shown at 7 a.m. and the game Canada v. Czechia is played from 11 a.m.

The two available spots for the World Hockey Championship final will be up for grabs in the semi-finals to be played on Saturday in Helsinki, Finland.

Canada, defending champion of the tournament, will face the Czech Republic in the second match of the day, at 11:20 a.m. Quebec time.

The Claude Julien-led side qualified for the semi-finals after a spectacular comeback against Sweden after trailing 3-0 in the third period. Pierre-Luc Dubois and Mathew Barzal scored in the final two minutes to force overtime.

Drake Batherson finished the job in extra time, having forced William Nylander to take a penalty against him moments before.

Czechia qualified for the semi-finals after a 4-1 victory over Germany. Former Boston Bruins star David Krejci and Roman Cervenka both had three points, while Karel Vejmelka made 21 saves in the victory.

This is the seventh consecutive year that Canada has reached the semi-finals of the world championships, winning three gold medals (2015, 2016, 2021) and two silver medals (2017, 2019) during this period.

This game will feature four of the tournament’s top five scorers, namely Cervenka (four goals and 14 points), Dubois (seven goals and 12 points), Batherson (three goals and 11 points) and Krejci (two goals and 10 points).

Local favorites in full confidence

Finland took the lead in Group B in the preliminary round before overcoming an early 2-0 quarter-final deficit against Slovakia to advance. Marko Anttila was the hero for the Finns, scoring twice before Sakari Manninen netted the winner early in the third period.

The Americans eliminated Switzerland 3-0 in the other quarter-final. Ben Meyers scored twice, and Jeremy Swayman made 33 saves for the win.

Finland and USA have met once in the preliminary round, with the Finns winning 4-1 after a three-goal second period.

Finland have been medalists at the last two worlds, winning gold in 2019 and silver last year, while the United States are the defending bronze medalists.