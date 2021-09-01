Iin ‘All the Blame for Love’ was 26 – like Reese Witherspoon is today

In the film ‘All the fault of love’, actress Reese Witherspoon was only 26 years old: this is how the famous American star is today.

Reese Witherspoon is the protagonist of the funny film ‘All the fault of love’ broadcast this evening of Wednesday 21 April on Rai Due. The comedy released in 2002 stars, in addition to the famous actress, also Patrick Dempsey and Josh Lucas. Melanie Carmichael, originally from Alabama and stylist in the Big Apple, is on the verge of marrying Andrew but must first divorce her previous husband. Once she returns to her old country, she discovers that she is still in love with her husband. A nice and exciting ‘love story’ aired tonight on Rai Due. The famous actress, born in 1976, was 26 when the film was released. Today she is 45: we show you some shots of Reese today!

Reese Witherspoon, in ‘All the fault of love’ was 26 years old: this is how the famous actress is today

Reese Witherspoon is the famous American actress who, in addition to being the protagonist in the film broadcast on Rai Due tonight on Wednesday 21 April, has starred in many films. She has earned awards of incredible value such as the Golden Globe, a Screen Actor Guild Award, the BAFTA and the Academy Award for Best Actress.

Tonight we see her in ‘All the fault of love’, a film released in 2002. She was only 26 when she played Melanie, today she is 45! She is very popular on Instagram and that’s where we caught some of her photos today. It’s amazing how much it hasn’t changed one iota over the years! Here she is in a photo posted on her social channel:

Private life

Reese is a mother of three. The first two, Ava Elizabeth Philippe and Deacon Reese Philippe, were born from the union with Ryan Philippe, a famous actor who she married in 1999. In 2007 she divorced the actor and, after an affair with Jake Gyllenhaal, she met Jim Toth. She married the latter in 2011 and from their union was born Tennessee James, in 2012.