Ikea announces, prices rise by 9%

The most famous of Swedish companies, Ikea, is also suffering the impact of the pandemic. It will increase prices by an average of 9% next year due to continued supply and transport disruptions. This is stated by the company that manages most of the Swedish furniture giant’s stores.

The announcement comes as shortages fueled by the pandemic drive up inflation: “Like many other industries, Ikea continues to face significant transportation and commodity constraints that drive up costs, with no expected disruption in the foreseeable future,” he said in a statement. notes Ingka Group, the holding company that owns 90% of Ikea stores. High costs, especially in North America and Europe, which will inevitably impact customers. “The Ingka Group’s average increase is around 9% globally, with variations reflecting localized inflationary pressures, including issues relating to raw materials and the supply chain”. According to the company, Ikea Inter Ikea Group absorbed costs of 250 million euros (283 million dollars) in 2021 due to these logistical tensions, exacerbated by the recovery in demand after the first phase of the pandemic. Last month, the group saw a 17% decline in annual profits, attributing it to a sharp rise in transportation and commodity prices.

Meanwhile, the first complaints appear on twitter:

