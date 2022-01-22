Ikea brings the renewed range of Sonos Symfonisk lamps-diffusers to Italy

The Ikea-Sonos lamps-diffusers have achieved good commercial success and with the large numbers have also arrived the suggestions of customers, oriented above all to ask more compact dimensions and greater customization possibilities. Wishes now fulfilled by Ikea with the arrival in Italy of the two new Symfonisk lamps that have slightly smaller dimensions and the possibility of mounting glass or fabric lampshades, all in the double light and dark version. In practice, you can buy a base and freely combine it with your favorite lampshade. Furthermore the socket for the bulb is now of the E27 type which allows more choice in this field as well. The volume knob then disappears from the lamp, replaced by the classic +/- buttons already seen on the Symfonisk speaker.

The actual lamp is now 16 cm wide and deep while the height is 20 cm, the lampshade instead has a diameter of 25 cm for the fabric version and 22 cm for the glass version while the height is 20 cm for both lampshades. Wi-Fi and the Sonos app are always used for control and music playback functions.

There are two versions already complete and they are always called Symfonisk, the first has the fabric lampshade and costs 159 euros, the second has the glass lampshade and costs 169 euros. Now the simple base is also available for 139 euros to match the fabric lampshade (20 euros) or the glass one (30 euros). Base and lampshade are available in light or dark versions. All the new lamps are already available in stores and on the Italian Ikea website.