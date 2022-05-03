Ikea earned 81.4 million in its Spanish subsidiary in 2021, 18% more | companies

Ikea Ibérica, the subsidiary with which the Swedish distribution group carries out its business in Spain, reaped a net profit of 81.4 million in its fiscal year 2021, which ended on August 31 of last year, as stated in the annual accounts deposited in the Mercantile Registry. That profit was used in its entirety to deliver a dividend to its parent company, Ingka Group.

The result represented an improvement of 18% compared to the previous one, which was directly impacted by the closures caused by the coronavirus, although it is still not at the levels of profitability prior to the pandemic.

Specifically, those 81.4 million are 15% below the profit that Ikea Ibérica obtained in 2019, despite closing the last year with revenues 12.2% higher than those of that accounting year. These, of 1,681.6 million, also represented a growth of 16% compared to the 2020 financial year. Two factors explain the growth in the subsidiary’s income in these last two years. The first, the absorption of Ikea Norte, under which its Barakaldo store operated, and which presented its accounts independently until the end of the 2019 financial year.

Another, the weight that the online business has acquired. At the end of the 2021 financial year, it generated revenue of 356 million, 90.4% more than the previous year and more than triple that of 2019. That figure already represents 21.2% of the company’s total turnover. Two years ago, it was 7.2%.

The CEO of Ikea Ibérica, Nurettin Acar, appointed in September of last year, explains in a letter included in the non-financial report that last year was not “without difficulties, with a complex social, climatic and health reality in which corporate responsibility is even more relevant”.

“The health situation caused by the outbreak of Covid-19 has represented numerous challenges that have required rapid decision-making and agility in risk management to ensure business continuity, but to which we have responded ethically. and responsible”, he adds.

At the end of the last accounting year, Ikea had 18 stores located in A Coruña, Asturias, Zaragoza, Catalonia, the Basque Country, Valencia, Murcia, Madrid, Valladolid, Seville, Malaga and Cádiz, in addition to two customer service centers, one in Valladolid and another in Asturias. If you add everything that the company considers “meeting points”, that is, stores, shopping collection points, or ephemeral stores, among others, Ikea had more than a hundred different locations of six different formats.

Looking ahead to the 2022 financial year, Ikea Ibérica showed its estimate of “maintaining similar figures” in sales to those of the 2021 financial year, “as long as we continue without restrictions and the global problems in the supply chain are solved”.

The forecast, yes, does not take into account the inflationary scenario that led the Swedish group to announce a price increase of 9% globally, and which it later raised to 12%.