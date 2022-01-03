Ikea has decided to raise prices: scarcity of raw materials and more expensive transport

Ikea announced that due to the rising cost of raw materials and the limitation of transportation it will be forced to increase the prices of its products by an average of 9% in all markets.

The increase in Ikea’s costs is a direct consequence of the growth in demand for the company’s products, in turn triggered by new needs following the pandemic. People have been requesting more home-related items globally, including work and outdoor furniture and storage solutions. Ikea said that despite having reached the record of shipments over the last 18 months, it was not possible to meet the needs of all customers.

Ikea’s retail director Tolga Öncü said: “During the pandemic, despite rising costs around us, Ingka Group has kept prices stable with the aim of keeping prices as low as possible for customers.. “

In fiscal 2021, Ikea announced that it had also absorbed the increase in costs related to the supply chain for an amount of 250 million euros, in order to mitigate the impact on retail prices.

Prices will increase by 9%

However, Ikea, like many other industries, must continue to face significant constraints in transportation and raw materials that drive costs up and continue throughout 2022, the company says. Moreover, cost increases are particularly strong in North America and Europe.

Ikea has therefore decided that the retail prices of its items will rise in all markets on average by about 9%, although the changes will follow local inflationary pressures.

At the same time, THEkea is adopting solutions to mitigate the effects of disruptions in the global supply chain, including creating extra vessels to transport Ikea products and partnering with suppliers to secure raw materials. The company promises that any cost savings it achieves will be reflected in the retail price.