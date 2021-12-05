IKEA has launched the Nordmärke Qi portable charger

IKEA is a leading brand in the furniture sector but the Swedish company is also known for the many solutions it offers to fans of smart home devices and technological gadgets, including wireless chargers, the first models of which were launched in 2015.

Over the years, the popular Swedish manufacturer has enriched its wireless charger portfolio with new models but until now all had to be connected to an electrical outlet on the wall in order to power the charging procedure.

Well, the Swedish furniture giant has decided that the time has come to launch its first portable wireless charger, i.e. powered by a battery that can be recharged (and even replaced): we are talking about the portable model of the Nordmärke Qi series.

The main features of the new charger from IKEA

Already available in some German outlets (not on the website), the new model of the Nordmärke Qi series has an official price of 19.99 euros and can count on a 6,500 mAh rechargeable battery: in essence, the new device from IKEA can be considered as a sort of power bank with a refined design and which can also be used as a piece of furniture.

In the sales package of the Nordmärke Qi portable charger there is neither a USB cable nor a charger and this means that those who buy this device will have to buy them separately or use one of those they already own.

Available in two colors, the Nordmärke Qi portable charger is capable of charging devices compatible with the Qi standard at a speed of 5 W.

In practice, we are talking about a charger that will probably appeal especially to IKEA fans, as there are more valid alternatives on the market from a technical point of view.

We await official information to find out if and when the Nordmärke Qi portable charger will also arrive in our country.

