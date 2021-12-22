Ikea has opened in the center of Milan. The Swedish furniture giant on Wednesday 22 December inaugurated a space in via Albricci (in the Piazza Duomo area), inside the store, however, there is no furniture to take home and assemble; it is a “planning studio”: a space in which to design home furnishings.

Within the planning studio, the Ikea furnishing consultants will be available to customers and will guide them step by step in the planning of kitchens, living rooms and bedrooms, and will also provide them with ideas on the style best suited to individual tastes and useful ideas on how to best organize spaces according to everyone’s needs.

“Milan has always been a key marketplace for Ikea”, reads a note from the company. The first store in Italy was launched 32 years ago, in 1989, in Cinisello Balsamo and today 2 thousand people are employed in the Milan area.

“The welcome given by the city of Milan to Ikea has been surprising since our first opening in Cinisello Balsamo 32 years ago – explained Asunta Enrile, country retail manager and country sustainability officer, Ikea Italia -. Now our design specialists are ready to meet the Milanese also in this new planning studio, to inspire them and find solutions to maximize the space in their homes “.