Ikea opens in Fiumicino, at the Leonardo Center

A new Ikea store opens on the outskirts of the capital. The new space is located in the Leonardo shopping center and follows the already launched temporary store present in the shopping gallery since last December. The cutting of the inaugural ribbon, depending on the timing of realization, will presumably take place in the second half of 2022.

“The agreement with a highly prestigious company such as IKEA Italia is a great satisfaction and crowns a team operation to which Urbe Retail and Savills have worked tirelessly. We are thrilled to be able to welcome the new sign at the Centro Leonardo that not only will enrich the offer of our shopping center but differentiate it from the competition. The upcoming opening of IKEA Italia confirms the concrete commitment that the shopping center is pursuing in the name of strategic distinction and territorial development “, declared Gianpiero Campoli, director of the Leonardo Shopping Center in Fiumicino.

The opening of Ikea is the new stage of a renovation project that is affecting the Fiumicino shopping center, with the aim of relaunching the economy and enriching the surrounding area.

The Asset Manager of Generali Real Estate, Stefano Pessina, speaks of an “overall relaunch” “which concerns not only the area dedicated to shopping but also social integration and activities in favor of all citizens. 2021, despite the critical period of health emergency, was full of initiatives and activities that involved the community and which will continue in 2022. In 2021 the Centro Leonardo enriched its commercial offer: among new openings and important contractual renewals, over 20 operators have in fact given confidence in our relaunch plans. Among these, the Emisfero hypermarket inaugurated last year September on over 7,000 square meters, but also first-rate brands such as Zara and Tiger. New, important, openings are already planned for 2022 “.

With the new Centro Leonardo store, Ikea stores in Rome become 5, including mega stores and smaller shops: Anagnina, Porta di Roma, Gregorio VII, San Silvestro and precisely Fiumicino.