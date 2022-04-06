IKEA picks up Elon Musk’s glove and announces an investment of more than 100 million euros in solar energy in Spain

IKEA has been faster than Musk. while the tycoon makes investment promises in Spain in solar energy, from the Swedish group they have announced what they are going to do and when they intend to complete this initiative. Through Grupo Ignka, its investment division, IKEA will invest more than 100 million euros in Spain for the purchase of five solar energy projects that are expected to be operational in 2023.

This investment in solar energy is part of an alliance with Enerparc, where it will also invest in Germany for the purchase of four more solar parks. In total, Spain’s capacity will be around 140MWwith an approximate production of 260 GWh per year.

Investing in Spain in solar energy is a great opportunity

This is IKEA’s first major investment in Spain for solar energy. The five projects will be distributed between the Valencian Community, Andalusia and Castilla La Mancha. The planned plan is for construction to begin between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023, to be operational next year. In all, IKEA expects finish construction in about 6 months.

The production of these solar parks is equivalent to the electricity consumption of 65,000 Spanish homes, as described by the company itself. His goal, by 2030, is to have his entire business use renewable energy. And according to what they say, the solar energy produced with these five solar parks will be equivalent to everything that its stores consume.

To date, Ignka Group has 10 solar parks and 935,000 solar panels on the roofs of stores and warehouses. For now, investment in Spain in solar energy was around 11 million euros, applied to install solar panels in their stores. The result, as described by IKEA, is that 85.2% of the energy consumed in Spain is renewable.

At the beginning of last year, Elon Musk assured that Tesla’s solar roof would arrive in Europe during these dates, but it has not yet done so. Investing in Spain in solar energy is an opportunity, and the first one who has been encouraged is IKEA.

In Xataka | How to install solar self-consumption at home: sizing, cost and profitability