Ikea: reduction in volumes and 120 fewer workers. Strong concern of the trade unions

There is a lot of concern among Piacenza trade unions about the fate of about 120 workers of the San Martino cooperative, currently employed at one of the two Ikea warehouses in Piacenza (the smaller one, historically the first one started), which due to a “change of business ”of the Swedish giant would soon find themselves out of work.

The corporate reorganization, which should start in the first months of next year, would foresee a reduction in freight traffic volumes of 40-60%, with consequent relocation of part of the workers in the second warehouse (the largest and the two), and according to the unions it would also entail “demotion of permanent staff, who have been working in Ikea for decades and have acquired professional experience that would thus be lost”.

The concern of the trade unions – jointly expressed by the provincial secretaries general of Piacenza of Filt Cgil, Massimo Tarenchi, Fit Cisl, Salvatore Buono, Uil Trasporti, Maria Stella Vannacci – it does not only concern the risk of job loss for 120 people, but also the relations between the company and the workers: the latter, in fact, canceled the supplementary contract, “and this is an alarm bell. There is general discontent, and the workers, even the historical ones, are starting to distrust their own company “. Another sign of cooling of relations is the abandonment, by Ikea, of the application of the code of ethics that it introduced in 2015. And then there is the shadow of relocation, following the opening, about a year and a half ago, of a new warehouse in Vercelli.

“The workers are not mobile that you dismantle and reassemble somewhere else – explain the unions with an evident allusion to the core business of the multinational -; they are people with dignity and family “.

“What we are asking – conclude the trade unions – is a three-way meeting, we, Ikea, and the San Martino cooperative, in which to propose and find solutions. The company is healthy, in Piacenza it employs about 1,200 people, and we do not explain how it can decide for a reduction in volumes.

We are not opposed to the reorganization of the work, but the repercussions must be discussed with the union. We expect Ikea not to shirk its responsibility. Up to now we have not been able to have an effective dialogue, but after the meeting we had with the Prefecture, we will meet the company on Monday ”.

IKEA NOTE – In the early afternoon, a note from Ikea arrived, illustrating the company strategy for the coming months and confirming the meeting on Monday 15 November with the trade union representatives.

“The Piacenza logistics center, the second Ikea Distribution Center in Europe, remains central and strategic in the company’s distribution processes in Italy and in the numerous countries of the Mediterranean basin. Over the next few months, some changes will be introduced in flow management, with the aim of improving process efficiency, simplifying the way we work with suppliers and pave the way for more sustainable and innovative management, by finding always new ways to meet the needs of our customers. We are working together with our co-workers and partners, involving and informing the social partners, to achieve these goals and we will continue to share constant updates during the implementation of the processes. To this end, IKEA has proposed a meeting with the trade union representatives, which will take place on Monday 15 November in continuity with those already started “. As regards flows, Ikea specifies that, in the face of an expected decrease in the coming months on the so-called high-turnover products (High Flow), new volumes of the so-called low-turnover products (Low Flow) are expected to enter Piacenza. with an expansion of the countries served by the pole. The result will be a different distribution between the two deposits.