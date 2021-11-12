Ikea reorganizes the historic warehouse in Piacenza, 120 jobs cut

More bad news – after the Fedex-TNT affair – for Piacenza logistics. Ikea intends to give up 120 workers from its historic warehouse in Piacenza. A cold shower for the trade unions, who learned of the Swedish giant’s intentions from the “San Martino” cooperative.

Over a thousand people work at Ikea Piacenza: 276 on an indefinite basis hired directly by the company, almost 900 on behalf of the San Martino coop. Among them, 120 are temporary or temporary workers, who now risk not seeing their contract confirmed at the end of the year. And another 80 will be moved to other warehouses.

«In September – let us know Massimo Tarenchi of Filt Cgil – the coop that manages the Ikea warehouse in Piacenza has communicated to us Ikea’s desire to halve the workforce of warehouse C1, the historic one, twenty years old, of our city. We are worried, Ikea did not want to talk to us. We want to understand the industrial plan, the impact of these choices on workers “.

When could this cut take place? “A sharp 40% to 60% volume drop in that warehouse is expected from January to February, due to a “Change of business”. The cooperative must be reorganized, fewer staff are needed. To keep the permanent contracts, he has to give up the fixed-term ones, which are 120. They are not people who were there for a peak of work. They have been employed for one or two years, they nurtured the prospect of being stabilized over time ».

In short, another 120 jobs would be lost. «Ikea to us trade unions – adds Tarenchi – had not communicated anything. Now he admits this change of business, but always postpones the date for a comparison. Then, when he learned that we had met the prefect Daniela Lupo over the last few days, he gave us an appointment for Monday, November 15th ».

And now, what to do? «We want a three-way table between the unions, Ikea and the“ San Martino ”coop and some certainties: let us know the industrial plan. You can’t leave 120 people at home like this. We had good relations with the company, we had signed a procurement agreement, they also boast a code of ethics. In our opinion they are not respecting this ethical code ».

Tarenchi has some hints: “It makes us think a lot about the fact that Ikea just opened a warehouse in Vercelli …And more and more goods are diverted to Lombardy and Novara ».

«We are struggling to compare ourselves with Ikea – he adds Salvatore Buono of Cisl – they escape, they don’t answer. We hope that the work will remain in Piacenza and this is not the beginning of a process of relocation. The company is doing well, it does not have unstable accounts. Ikea is a profitable, healthy, stable company. If you want to restructure, talk to the unions. Why demarcate their direct employees? Why give up on those who have been collaborating for some time? ».

Buono gives an example. “For example, we learned that the office of “Facility service” it can go from 10 people it will go to 7. It can happen, but we don’t like that among the seven that will remain it opens to the possibility of taking them from the outside, as they intend to do by promoting a tender. And how does Ikea go ahead with half an empty warehouse: we know that for every company having empty spaces is a high cost, it makes no sense “.

«Logistics – is the consideration of Maria Stella Vannacci (Uil Trasporti) – it is a strategic sector of Piacenza and at Ikea what has been done to date is questioned. The prefecture and the cooperative collaborate with us on this path, but no answers are received from Ikea. We don’t want to be spectators: if there are any problems they put them on the table and we face them. There is a social responsibility on their part too ».

And, in all this, permanent workers? “There is discontent among them too – Vannacci specifies – among those who have worked there for ten years. They recently renounced the renewal of the company collective agreement, because they want to review the agreements with the company. A strong signal, a sign of inconvenience ». “They rejected the proposal through a referendum that provided for a quorum. It means that they themselves are wary of their company “, Buono concludes bitterly.