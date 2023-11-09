Iker Casillas and Gerard Piqué invest in urinal business

Iker Casillas and gerard piquéonce rival The two most important teams of LaLiga are Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​respectively. They have joined their path at the professional level After investing in start up Barcelona in first round of financing for Camlin Transform the bathroom into a smart space to monitor well-being and health,

Definitely, They are together in a urinal business whose main product is the S-Urinal, the only smart toilet Capable of measuring people’s hydration levels in real time and displaying the results instantly on a screen installed in the bathroom, as well as Application, The company is developing a technology that will be integrated into urinals and toilets. It is capable of analyzing urine in real time and knowing the health status of users, It aims to improve the well-being of people through the daily use of toilets.

The former goalkeeper has invested through his accelerator company SportBoost and the former central defender has invested to join In the field of sports entrepreneurship, which responds to the desire to promote the status of S-urinals in the sports sector. Camelon estimates that it will begin marketing the S-Urinal during the first half of 2024, primarily in areas such as sports, suitabilitycorporate welfare and real state,

75% of Spaniards do not drink the recommended daily amount of water By the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA). Dehydration is a risk factor in chronic pathologies such as chronic kidney disease, urinary tract disease, kidney stones or heart failure. Additionally, according to the Medical Journal, dehydration also affects athletes, in fact, 62% suffer from it. Applied Physiology, Nutrition and Metabolism, With this urinalysis, you can know, in a non-invasive way, the body’s hydration level, which can have a significant impact on physical and cognitive performance.

good reception

So far, The new technology has generated great interest and very good acceptance wherever it has been testedWith an improvement in hydration levels of 36%. Pilot tests have been conducted in various market segments for a year. In the sports field, Last March, the technology was applied to a major world-renowned event, the Ski World Cup Finals. Alpine in AndorraOffering athletes the monitoring of their hydration to enhance their performance during competition.

s-urinal also It has been tested at the St. Cugat High Performance Center (CAR), and at the French Olympic Training Center in Font Romeu, France. In the field of health, it has been tested in the Geriatrics Day Hospital of the Forum Center of the Hospital del Mar in Barcelona. And in the public bathroom area, in One Hundred Restroom establishments, in Barcelona Sants station, and in the Maremagnum shopping center.

durable urinal

Your urinals will include a unique technology that allows Optimize water discharge with artificial intelligence system, which can save more than 70% water consumption compared to traditional systems.