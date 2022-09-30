Iker Casillas freaks out over Shakira

This is called justifying yourself. Put out of his mind by the many rumors of the press, especially South American, lending him an intimate relationship with the Colombian singer Shakira, Iker Casillas responded with irony and a lot of bitterness on Instagram. The former Real Madrid goalkeeper and teammate of Gérard Pique in the Spanish selection from 2009 to 2016, now 41, first joked about what led some press to relay such rumors. In a story, he says:

“In an editorial:

Iker follows Shakira on Instagram.

It means they are together!

Are we spreading the rumor?

You don’t have the c* ** !

! Hold my glass.”

And to continue, after sending several screenshots of the Spanish and South American press, “fuck you, fuck you!”. Shakira (45) and Gerard Pique (35) announced their separation after twelve years of relationship, last June. For his part, retired from the field since August 2020, Iker Casillas no longer walked the lawns after a heart attack which occurred in training, in May 2019, while he was playing at FC Porto. Since March 2021, he has been separated from his ex-wife, Spanish journalist Sara Carbonero.







