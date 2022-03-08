Iker Casillas statements about the signing of Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid and Champions League crossing | Spain League

The arrival of Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid It is still to be seen and from the merengue environment it is already beginning to annoy the complicated situation…

Real Madrid exporter Iker Casillas has acknowledged that he “loves” the Paris Saint-Germain striker as a player, but that talk about his possible signing for the Madrid club “is not going to solve anything” regarding the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 between the Madrid team and the Paris team next Wednesday.

“Talking about the illusion of players who may or may not come, if you catch me with 22 I would say yes, emphatically, but now with 40 I tell you that it will not solve anything. In fact, Mbappé is with his team, he will look for his interests for his team and tomorrow I don’t know where he will be. Of course, I love it as a player, I wish I were at Real Madrid, I would enjoy it much more, but it doesn’t depend on me, it depends on other things that have to happen,” Casillas said when asked at an event on Monday.

For the former international goalkeeper, both Mbappé and the Norwegian Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) are “great players”, but “right now they are not going to solve the season” for Real Madrid.

“Real Madrid’s season goes through staying firm in the national championship that seems to be getting there even though it hasn’t been achieved yet, and goes through a ‘Champions’ in which after everything that has happened this time, they want to get through against a very strong team, one of the strongest“, he analyzed.

“Haaland or Mbappé are not at Real Madrid right now, so right now they are not going to solve anything for you. You have to wait and enjoy with those who are therewho have earned the right for all Madridistas to enjoy their achievements”, added Casillas.

For the exporter, the French team has “in theory more possibilities because it goes 1-0, but then everything changes”, although he has wished the white team luck. “Let’s hope and wish that Real Madrid progresses to the next phase (…) That the players on this pitch make the Bernabéu enjoy and that we live a magical night one of those from a long time ago that due to the pandemic they have not been able to live,” he added.