IKIGAI, the most advanced line in Gran Canaria in Dermatology, Aesthetic Medicine and Plastic Surgery

CANARY ISLANDS7 The Gran Canarian palms Saturday, September 17, 2022, 23:53



IKIGAI by Hospitales Universitarios San Roque has a team of highly qualified professionals, with extensive experience in each of its branches, and is backed by the guarantee of

San Roque University Hospitals.

In

IKIGAI We offer our patients two modern and sophisticated centers: a space for Dermatology, Aesthetic Medicine and Plastic Surgery in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria; and another on Dermatology and Aesthetic Medicine at the Neighborhood Assistance Center.

Both spaces are designed so that our patients feel good inside and out, and offer a wide variety of services so that care is comprehensive: Aesthetic Medicine, Plastic Surgery and Vascular Surgery.

Advantages of IKIGAI



· Financing of treatments: we have the great advantage that all the services that are offered can be easily paid for.

· Endocrinology and Nutrition support service: our team of nutritionists offers you specialized advice on Nutrition and Dietetics, through a complete bioimpedance study, and will adapt your diet according to your needs.

· Seal and guarantee of San Roque University Hospitals,

Dr. Antonio Distefano, specialist in Plastic Surgery and Aesthetic Medicine. /



c7



The

Plastic surgery its axis is the scientific vocation and the interest in helping people to feel better and recover their self-esteem: a joint journey between doctor and patient.

Dr. Jéssica González Ramos, specialist in Dermatology and Aesthetic Medicine. /



C7



The

Dermatology It is the medical specialty whose objective is to achieve healthy and beautiful skin through the combination of medical and aesthetic treatments.

Dr. Carmen Murias Henríquez, specialist in Oncology and Aesthetic Medicine; and Dr. Gonzalo Gómez San-Gil, specialist in Maxolofacial Surgery and Aesthetic Medicine. / c7

A multidisciplinary team with professionals from different specialties deals with the various aesthetic treatments, both medical and surgical.

“The most important thing is to provide health to the skin, preserving its natural beauty”



«Balance, symmetry and well-aging are the values ​​that we prioritize when personalizing a treatment»



Natural results and satisfaction of our patients

