Iko Uwais joins the cast as a villain!

As Sylvester Stallone wraps filming on Expendables 4, making theories about his Barney Ross’ death ever more realistic, the new villain joins the cast: it is Iko Uwais, actor known for the film The Raid.

Uwais joins the fourth film of the franchise, in which we will already see from other new stars such as Megan Fox, Andy Garcia, Jacob Scipio and rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. Of course, Expendables 4 will also see the return of Jason Statham, Randy Couture and Dolph Lundgren.

While we don’t have any script details yet, we can definitely expect a spectacular and action-packed film, because at the helm there is someone who knows a lot about action scenes: stuntman turned director Scott Waugh.

The film arrives 7 years after the third chapter of the franchise, dated 2014, and will sanction the passing of the baton from Stallone’s Barney Ross to Statham’s Lee Christmas, who will be the protagonist of the film. In all this we go precisely to insert how new villain Uwais, who comes from an appearance in Snake Eyes alongside Henry Golding, and is one who already has some experience with action films.

A release date for The Expendables 4 has not yet been announced.

