IKONÉ, Alla Fiorentina also for Italian. Port…

Jonathan Ikone was introduced to the press today as the new player of the Fiorentina, but the former Lille also gave an interview to the official channels of the purple club. Her statements are as follows:

Did you watch Serie A in France? What do you like about our league?
“I have several friends who play in Italy and so I watched them, I saw their matches. It is a championship that I like from a tactical point of view because it is very organized and I like the offensive organization.”

What prompted you to choose Fiorentina?
“The motivation is the game, how they play football, the attacking development, the coach who tries to play football and is very motivated”.

Did you speak to anyone before coming to Florence?
“No”.

Now who have you bonded the most with?
“Nico Gonzalez, Saponara, also Vlahovic, Maleh. Pure Torreira”.

What group did he find?
“I found them very enthusiastic, very motivated. I was placed in the environment, in the atmosphere, in the game of Fiorentina and there I have to find my points of reference on the pitch to fit in better.”

What are the qualities he will bring to Fiorentina?
“If I can speed and percussion forward and I would already be very happy if I could bring these two things”.

What are your passions besides football?
“I really like watching and playing basketball and also go karts a lot, I’m a great driver”.

And the music?
“Yes, all of them.”

Greetings to the fans.
“Purple force!”.

