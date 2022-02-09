“Ikonè has to fit in. Penalty taker? Here’s the situation”

Atalanta-Fiorentina: the Italian press conference

“It will be an important game, everyone is keen to go through. We come from a bad defeat, now there will be an important game and we want to make a good impression. Atalanta are really strong, we have to play a great game: the stakes are up for grabs. is high”.

Italian on Ikonè

“The sure thing is he was used to playing in a different way. It is a question of mechanisms, of working with or without the ball compared to how he was used to. We are trying to insert it. In Naples, with open spaces, he expressed himself well. He just has to change his way of thinking, but this has happened for everyone already in Moena, we need to adapt with his companions. We are talking about a boy of great qualities who marries our way of thinking. Platini took 5 months, he it must take a little less. “

Italian on the moment of Fiorentina

“After Turin we reacted well, you don’t expect certain matches. The match against Lazio was very different, we were very naive but the match was balanced, even if Lazio won with merit. We have shown in the past that we know how to to react”.

Italian on Fiorentina’s penalty shooter

“We have 2-3 shooters, who feels like it beats. I don’t want to see scenes, we’ve already talked about it. We mustn’t go beyond some limits and some rules that we have in the team.”