Ikoné: “I chose Fiorentina, Mbappé approves. Udinese? I’m ready”

The French winger introduces himself to the fans and the press after a few days of training with his new teammates

Fiorentina presented today Jonathan Ikoné, the first reinforcement of the winter market, taken from Lille for a total of 15 million euros and a percentage of the resale in favor of the French. Ikoné is reigning French champion and has performed well in the Champions League group stage. Below we report his statements live.

Moment of career? “I’m here to demonstrate, to continue my career. I have to relaunch and improve, that’s why I’m here.”

Maignan? “He is happy for me, we exchanged messages. We will meet on the pitch and continue to be friends.”

Choice to leave France? “It was the right time to leave, I did a lot with Lille and so it’s time for something new with a team that plays well in football and has a good project.”

My qualities? “Speed ​​and dribbling. I have something to improve in the last step, but I am willing to help the team in the second half of the season.”

Few goals? “It’s just that I’m a player who focuses on scoring rather than scoring by characteristics. The goal itself is not a personal goal, although I know that scoring counts. The number 11? I already had it at PSG, there is no particular reason “.

Mbappé and the Bondy youth teams? “Obviously Kylian knew about my choice, he sent me a message and told me that mine is a good choice but it is up to me to make it so in practice. I thanked him for his words.”

My reference? “The Brazilians: Robinho, Ronaldinho. Even if football has changed today, but I watch them on Youtube and they make me dream with their dribbles.”

Do you want Champions? “Anything is possible, but the next match is January 6 and we have to think about that. The trident with Vlahovic and Gonzalez? First of all there is the team, the group. Then come the forwards and the individuals.”

Vlahovic? “I’ll try to give him many assists, first of all in training. I knew him, now it’s difficult to communicate but it’s about getting used to and getting to know each other on the pitch.”

Lille? “Obviously, winning a championship always teaches something. You need to lose little and always give everything as if it were a final. When we were little they always put Mbappé and me in different teams, otherwise we were too strong”.

Impressions of Italian? “What I liked right away is that he asks to play and relaunch the action in a clean way. The companion who welcomed me first was Saponara, he introduced me to the group. For now I use Google Translate a lot, I hope to be able to speak soon in Italian “.

Squad? “I see a very motivated group, there is a lot of desire transmitted by the Coach. Insertion times? Italian has not put pressure on me, the first obstacle remains the language and I will work in this sense”.

Position on the pitch? “On the right, without a doubt. In the youth teams I played for a while for 10, but I always played on the right for the rest. I can learn other things, I am available to give everything”.

Will I be ready on Thursday as a starter? “I train and I am available, I feel ready for anything”.