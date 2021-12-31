Sports

Ikonè is a new Fiorentina player

Jonathan Ikoné is a new Fiorentina player. Here it is the first shot of the purple club during this session of the January transfer market.

Ikoné to Fiorentina: the Lille communiqué

“Lille officially announces the passage of the player Jonathan Ikone to Fiorentina after having reached a total agreement with the purple club. The transfer will be formalized on January 3, the opening day of the winter transfer market in Italy”.

Is Ikone to be taken at Fantasy Football?

With the arrival of Jonathan Ikoné something will change in the Fiorentina chessboard e will change the hierarchies in a Fantasy Football key. In this first half of the season, 26 appearances were made for the Lille shirt, with only 2 goals and 2 assists: not an exciting loot. He is not a great dispenser of bonuses and he will certainly need time to get used to and get into the mechanisms of the Italian team as best he can. It will not immediately be an immovable owner, but no doubt it will be to consider more than one valid alternative. In the Fiorentina trident, especially towards the end of the championship, he could find space both on the right and on the left.

Source link

