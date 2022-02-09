“Ikoné needs time, he goes to a wedding with us! So Cabral and Piatek, for penalties… ”- SOS Fanta

After the heavy knockout against Lazio, the Fiorentina back on the field in the Italian Cup: in front there is Atalanta for the quarter-finals. Below are the words of the purple coach at the press conference Vincenzo Italian: “Tomorrow I think it is an important match, I have already seen the first quarter, they are intense matches, everyone is keen to do well and go through. We care too, we come from a bad defeat and tomorrow we want to do well. Atalanta you all know how strong they are, but we care ”, he reports Firenzeviola.

IKONÉ – “One thing is certain is that he is a winger and he has to learn to work in Fiorentina, he was used in another way in another team. It is a question of concepts and mechanisms, in working with the ball and not, but we are inserting it. In Naples he behaved well and we are slowly throwing him in, he has to get used to it. But this has happened to everyone since Moena, you have to grow with the understanding, get to know your companions … But he has great qualities and he gets married with us. We always tell him that Platini took 5 months to settle in but he has to do it first “.

RIGORISTS – “As I’ve always said we have two or three shooters but I don’t want to see scenes. It is clear that it is nice to see that everyone wants to make an impact but we must not go beyond the limits and rules that we have in the team ”.

PLAYERS FROM ITALY – “It is a general speech but we are all happy to have Ikoné, it is an investment that must be expected. It is logical that an Italian takes less time but I am happy with the new ones and we must have patience to integrate them, put them in a system that already worked well, without upsetting our idea of ​​the game. And I want everyone on the rope. On the other hand, by winning the recovery we are on par with the others even if there have been some mistakes ”.

CABRAL AND PIATEK – “We had to speed up Cabral’s presence with Lazio due to Piatek’s problems. In the first half Cabral moved discreetly, he had the opportunity to score but there is plenty of time to add it. Piatek has recovered even if he is not at 100% but I see everyone have a desire to be decisive ”.

DEFENCE – “The last few home games we managed not to concede a goal, in the last we sinned in attention, we had to stay a little more awake. But looking at the numbers in general, we are in line with the others apart from the first ones, with granite defenses. We are the first team in Italy to concede fewer shots on goal, we must be very careful in the few times we concede and limit our opponents as much as possible “.

POST VLAHOVIC – “Different module? The idea is not to upset the certainties, but we have also made changes in the last quarter of an hour with Lazio. We obviously have to exploit all the potential during the race but at the beginning we need certainties because the approach has always been good. With the two medians I would have to give up Bonaventure or others who have been working well since the beginning of the retreat. We will perfect all the mechanisms “.

CASTROVILLI – “He’s fine but he’s part of a department where there are good players like him. I certainly expect more, because he can be decisive, he can break games, make assists or goals. He has different qualities than the others but he is part of a department with many good players. I rely on training and work and he is strong but he can do more ”.

