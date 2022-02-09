Ikoné struggles more than expected. In Bergamo this could be his chance

The French outsider is struggling to get into the Italian language. But he could start in Bergamo in the Italian Cup

The departure of Vlahovic it did not leave waste only from a psychological point of view. For Italian in fact, the Serbian’s farewell meant above all having to reconstruct not only the attack, but all the offensive arguments. He writes the Florentine courier.

For this reason, even in view of tomorrow’s challenge, the biggest doubts concern that department. Thin, for example, he is certainly the fittest of his men. But it doesn’t necessarily start from the beginning. Behind him in fact, both Nico are pawing Gonzalez (called to finally send a signal) either Ikoné. The Frenchman is struggling more than expected to fit into the coach’s schemes but the match against Atalanta could be his big chance. And then the center forward. Cabral he wants continuity, but Krzysztof Piatek he is a real ace in the Cup and has a great desire to confirm himself.

In fact, in 8 appearances of the Italian Cup, the Pole has put together the beauty of 10 goals. And also in Naples, on his absolute debut in the purple jersey, he left his mark. The Goddess, then, is one of his favorite victims. He has faced it three times in his career (first with Genoa then with Milan), scoring three goals in 187 ‘total: one every 62’. Everything is in understanding what his conditions are even if, in the last few days, he has always trained regularly.