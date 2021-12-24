IKONÉ WITH NICO AND VLAHOVIC: HOW THE VIOLA ATTACK CHANGES

A few days in advance, Vincenzo Italiano received the requested Christmas present: Jonathan Ikoné, a twenty-three year old French from Lille, will be a new Fiorentina player and will complete the purple winger package, which currently includes Callejon, Sottil, Saponara and Nico Gonzalez.

Despite the attitude of the player to rotate his players shown in recent months by the Viola coach, the Frenchman is expected to complete a trident with Nico and Vlahovic that promises bubbles on paper. The Viola have in fact joined the current top scorer in Serie A (the Serbian) and the most expensive purchase in the history of the club (the Argentine) an explosive player, who in the last two years has shown off, even winning the French national team. The trident made up of Nico, Vlahovic and Ikoné is also one of the most precious not only in terms of quality but also in terms of future given the age of the components. (born in 1998, the Argentine, like the now ex Lille, while Vlahovic will turn 22 in February).

For the Italian the not easy task of feeding the chemistry between the three attacking players and, above all, of trying to enhance the offensive qualities of the new signing: who grew up alongside Mbappé, Ikoné has always exalted himself in dynamic and offensive contexts such as that of Fiorentina this year, even if in recent years, in Gautier’s Lille, he has abandoned the role of winger to play mainly that of attacking midfielder / second striker. Player who still needs to improve a lot in the goal zone (last season, that of the historic Lille title, he set his record for scoring with 7 goals in 48 league and cup games), Ikoné makes systematic dribbling his distinctive feature. In the league among the top five Europeans where there is more one-on-one attempt, the former Lille number ten achieves an average of 2.4 dribbles per game. Raised in the district of Bondy, a Parisian suburb which, for talented people, is the equivalent of potreros Argentines, Ikoné is, like Nico, an instinctive player who cannot be framed in a fixed position on the pitch.

Likewise, like the Argentine, Ikoné is a natural left-handed who struggles to use his weak foot and so, also given the predilection of Italian for inverted foot outsiders and the high consideration that the coach has for Callejon, seen as a balancer of the purple attack, it is possible that at the beginning the two alternate. For the price paid out and talent, however, Ikoné seems destined over time to form a trident that already excites the Florentine fans: the material is there, as said by the wise hand of Italian to assemble it to the fullest.