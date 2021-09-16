“Il Bello del Calcio” is back on TV every Monday evening

For its tenth birthday, “Il Bello del Calcio” upsets the television market: the cult broadcast of football and entertainment leaves Canale 21 and lands on the screens of Canale 8. The format conceived by Claudia Mercurio will return tomorrow with the first episode, obviously dedicated to that Napoli-Juventus that many viewers have already been able to experience in the last few hours through the “Il Bello del Calcio Official” app, increasingly present live and a tool that will link the protagonists to the fans from home. “A new cycle is starting with new challenges, new ideas, many surprises and renewed stimuli, everything will obviously be different, starting with the television studios and set design. With many other innovations that the public will appreciate“, anticipates Claudia Mercurio, who has always been a brilliant hostess in the Monday night sports lounge.

The parterre

Not only illustrious commentators will crowd the parterre, starting with former world champions Altobelli and Collovati, journalists Federico Monga, Massimo Giletti, Mario Sconcerti and Maurizio Pistocchi, then Gianni Di Marzio, Alessandro Renica, Stefan Schwoch, Nando Orsi, Roberto Rambaudi, Adriano Bacconi. Also expected the presence of “guest-stars” who will alternate during the Monday appointments.

Loading... Advertisements

Massimo Caputi will support Claudia Mercurio in the conduct of the program, Gigi and Ross and the musical band “Spaghetti Style” will cheer the first episode on Monday (beginning 20.40 with immediate repetition at the end). News on the horizon also for “Giochiamo d’Anticipo”, the other program conducted by Claudia Mercurio, with technical insights dedicated to Napoli: it will be broadcast on Thursdays, with pre and post-match when the Azzurri will be involved in the competitions of the group of the Europa League.