Il Corsport: with the words on Insigne, De Laurentiis explained the concept of sustainability

Age is the key factor because the value of the tags follows the biological curve. 81% of the City’s investments involved players under 26

In the Corriere dello Sport Alessandro F. Giudice comments on the words of De Laurentiis regarding the renewal of Lorenzo Insigne:

With his direct style, Aurelio De Laurentiis provides a precise definition of the concept of sustainability, often heralded but perhaps still poorly understood in its practical implications. “If Insigne deems his journey to Naples concluded, we will come to terms with it, we will leave the choice to him and we will act accordingly.” Translated: the club has assigned a precise value to the salary of its captain and does not intend to exceed it, because the total salary of each company must relate to the turnover and cannot exceed certain levels.

In evaluating the salary to be proposed to a player, age is the fundamental factor because the value of the cards follows the biological curve: it grows in the first years of the career, reaches its peak when approaching maturity then decreases rapidly to always reach zero. at the end of his career.

In the thirteen years of Arab ownership, the City has invested 1.4 billion to buy 42 players. Only 3 of these (Demichelis, Bravo and Maicon) were over 27 years old for a negligible investment: 26 million or 2% of the total. 81% of the total investment involved players under the age of 26. Legends about spendthrift clubs often ignore spending selectivity mechanisms.