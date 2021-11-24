Il Dominio, a spectacular 5-minute video with the prologue of the film!

The new film in the Jurassic Park saga, or Jurassic World: The Dominion, will arrive in theaters only in the summer of 2022, but Universal has just made available online a spectacular preview with the first 5 minutes of the film directed by Colin Trevorrow.

It will arrive at cinema at the beginning ofsummer 2022 Jurassic World: The Dominion, third film in the new saga that revived the world of Jurassic Park. But despite the approximately 7 months that separate us from the release of the film, which sees the return to directing of Colin Trevorrow, surprisingly Universal Pictures made it available online just now a spectacular video with the first 5 minutes of the film.

An original 5-minute Prologue that takes viewers 65 million years back and shows them what the world was like before humans existed. The Prologue also hints at a world where dinosaurs are among us

Jurassic World: The Domination: The First 5 Minutes of the Movie Premiere – HD

Written by Colin Trevorrow himself and Emily Carmichael, Jurassic World: The Dominion will see in his cast Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, already protagonists of the first film of the saga directed by Steven Spielberg in 1993, in addition, of course, to Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, protagonists of this new trilogy that began in 2015 with Jurassic World and continued in 2018 with Jurassic World: The Destroyed Kingdom directed by Juan Antonio Bayona.