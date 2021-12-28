Il Fatto Quotidiano – Serie A, in 6 out of order: will the transfer market now be blocked?

“In 6 out of order: will the transfer market now be blocked?”. Thus the headline of Il Fatto Quotidiano on the front page. Lazio, Sassuolo & C.

On the inside pages: “Serie A, six clubs risk stopping the transfer market”. Accounts in disorder.

From an internal document viewed by the Fact – Lorenzo Vendemiale reports in his piece -, it appears that at the last monitoring there are 6 teams that do not have a positive liquidity index and therefore will find themselves with the market blocked: it is L azio, Empoli , Bol – gna, Sassuolo, G enoa, C agliari. Almost one in three is not in compliance. The liquidity ratio is the ratio of current assets to liabilities, which demonstrates a club’s ability to meet short-term commitments. For those who do not, there is a stop to transfers. The data comes from the last Federal Council in which President Gravina communicated the results of the checks, as a sign of transparency. In reality, the numbers on the deadlines (all respected) were given only on the 2020/2021 season. Not on the one in progress yet. However, the block can be lifted if the owners pay the capital increase to raise the index (it seems that a couple of clubs have already done so). Otherwise, no January purchases.