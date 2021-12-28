Sports

Il Fatto Quotidiano – Serie A, in 6 out of order: will the transfer market now be blocked?

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 26 2 minutes read

“In 6 out of order: will the transfer market now be blocked?”. Thus the headline of Il Fatto Quotidiano on the front page. Lazio, Sassuolo & C.

On the inside pages: “Serie A, six clubs risk stopping the transfer market”. Accounts in disorder.

From an internal document viewed by the Fact – Lorenzo Vendemiale reports in his piece -, it appears that at the last monitoring there are 6 teams that do not have a positive liquidity index and therefore will find themselves with the market blocked: it is L azio, Empoli , Bol – gna, Sassuolo, G enoa, C agliari. Almost one in three is not in compliance. The liquidity ratio is the ratio of current assets to liabilities, which demonstrates a club’s ability to meet short-term commitments. For those who do not, there is a stop to transfers. The data comes from the last Federal Council in which President Gravina communicated the results of the checks, as a sign of transparency. In reality, the numbers on the deadlines (all respected) were given only on the 2020/2021 season. Not on the one in progress yet. However, the block can be lifted if the owners pay the capital increase to raise the index (it seems that a couple of clubs have already done so). Otherwise, no January purchases.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 26 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Napoli’s working class wins at San Siro thanks to a coach who rejects the culture of alibis

1 week ago

still a mourning in the world of football

3 days ago

5 forwards to be deployed at the Fantasy Soccer

November 26, 2021

Italy-Switzerland 1-1, the report cards: Jorginho, another mistake from the spot. Berardi the best blue

November 13, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button