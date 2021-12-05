Il Giornale – Inter, impossible to play more and better. Tiki taka on Dzeko’s goal

The newspaper talks about the victory of Inzaghi’s team in Rome and focuses on a single doubt

“Spectacular and concrete, as beautiful as ever this year and perhaps not even last year, Interdefeats Roma (0-3), wins the fourth in a row in the league and holds up the Scudetto pass of the Milan“. The Nerazzurri team, the Olimpico win, the continuity they are showing in the league. The newspaper Il Giornale talks about the Inter match against Mourinho’s team:”A crazy, perfect first half, three goals, two missed by nothing, only one danger and all at a very high pace. Impossible to play more and better “, we read in the article dedicated to the Nerazzurri.

Only one doubt arises: “Rome rinunciataria even when he is already down by 2 goals, it is difficult to understand if it is only the merit of Inter or the real fault of an already weaker team and on the occasion further penalized by injuries and disqualifications. What is certain is that the former Special One remains a spectator of the disaster for 90 minutes: never a flicker, not even an idea. Only a few expressions of his, known and a little worn performances, to which this time he cannot even add the trite complaints for the referee’s performance. The Nerazzurri take their foot off the accelerator, thinking about the dream of winning Madrid on Tuesday to try to win the Champions League group. PlayingI give like this, it’s not impossible “, Visnardi writes.

On show Calhanoglu, not only because he unlocks the result directly from a corner kick but because “he found condition and courage. Inzaghi gave him a new position, further away from the opponent’s air, but more crucial in the Nerazzurri game, overlapping Brozovic which often retreats close to Skriniar. The maneuver benefits from this“.

Then praise for the action of the goal Dzeko. “18 consecutive passes before the winning shot, 56 seconds of continuous ball possession, a final acceleration from playstation and the opponents stunned by so much speed and dribbling ability. A goal from an old Barcelona, ​​that of the tiki taka “, concludes the newspaper.

December 5, 2021

