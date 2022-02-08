Il Giornale – Propaganda market but weaker Inter. Perisic-Gosens …

The newspaper talks about the defeat with the Rossoneri which has matured since the replacement of the Croatian. And now a time when any mistake can be fatal

Even this time when Inter came out they didn’t win. Perisic has become important for Inzaghi’s team. Il Giornale emphasizes: “Out of him, against Lazio, Juve and Milan, of the virtual 9 points of those 3 games, the poor remaineddraw against the bianconeri. That’s why only time will tell if the purchase of Gosens really strengthens Inter: Marotta also denied on Saturday that the purchase of the German means the automatic farewell to Perisic, but it remains difficult to believe that a club still in the financial high seas, can simultaneously afford an alternative of 20 million (Gosens) and a renewal (to Perisic) which would be equivalent to another purchase of similar import“.

After the defeat in the derby, the moment that Inter is experiencing with Rome, Naples and Liverpool on the horizon has become even more delicate. “From tomorrow, every mistake can cost a lot and open gaps in the certainties that have hitherto blocked Inter’s journey. In truth, Inter have been coughing for a month, even though they have almost always managed to win (in comeback and at the photo finish against Juventus, Empoli and Venice), but collecting many goals (7 in the first 6 matches of 2022, when they were 0 in the last 6 of 2021) and scoring few of them ever (10 against 17) and very few with the forwards (2 Sanchez, 1 Dzeko, 1 Martinez on a penalty) “, we read.

And finally a note on the Nerazzurri market: “It has yielded a lot of propaganda. But at the moment Inter are weaker than 2 weeks ago: Gosens is not ready, Caicedo not even and Sensi is gone. It remains difficult to understand why he was satisfied and sold, when he was – if in health – the best alternative to the owners. Here too, he will speak for the rest of the season. ”

