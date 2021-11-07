Sports

Il Mattino – Diego jersey, heirs-Ceci war: Napoli has nothing to do with it, they have a regular agreement

A tribute to Maradona, however also for a good purpose since a large part of the proceeds will go to charity, it became a pretext in the war between the children of the Pibe and Stefano Ceci and Matias Morla, he writes today The morning telling that the management of the image and the name is at stake. THENaples is a spectator – we read – because it has a valid agreement with the legal representative and the question concerns Ceci and the 5 son-heirs.

The first to complain was Diego Maradona junior, but it is not Napoli in the viewfinder, but Stefano Ceci, the historical friend of Maradona who also wanted to donate the statue of Diego (exhibition at the stadium on November 28th). To defend the legitimacy of the agreement is Claudio Minghetti, Ceci’s lawyer and expert on image rights: “Morla and Ceci share the contract for Maradona’s image rights for 15 years, renewable for another 10. The agreement provides for 50 percent of the contracts to be paid to Diego and now to the heirs. That contract was signed in front of a notary who recently confirmed Maradona’s full capabilities. Ceci punctually pays 50 percent to the account indicated by the La Plata court to the children, who are 5 and could become 8 because there are three requests for filiation. An agreement was made between Mr. Ceci and Napoli for the image of Maradona, also drawn by an artist, on the shirts: De Laurentiis was extremely correct. “

