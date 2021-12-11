Il Mattino – Elmas the Jolly by Spalletti: he can play anywhere, with Luciano his change of mentality

Elmas is Spalletti’s joker who can play anywhere in Napoli. It is thanks to the new coach that there has been a change in his mentality. To report it is Il Mattino.

Until a few weeks ago, watching him from behind looked like Cavani. Long hair, headband on the front, number 7 shirt behind the shoulders. Then, obviously the performance on the pitch (and the position) made it clear that it was just a hallucination. Now, however, the hair is no longer long and fortunately the similarity that was previously only physical, has also begun to become real. Last night’s brace against Leicester was fundamental for Napoli to get the ticket for the round of 32 of the Europa League. And on the European pass there is the brand in focus of the Macedonian handyman.

The good man for all seasons. The good man for every role. Eljif Elmas is just like that, he can play anywhere. And Spalletti knows it. «In whatever position the coach asks me to play, I always try to do my best. And I want to improve even more, ”said the Macedonian after yesterday’s victory against Leicester in the Europa League. Wide in the battery of attacking midfielders behind the striker, Elmas did his duty with attention and precision. Scored with one goal per half, as a striker in the penalty area, opportunist but also cynical. “It was an important night for all of us,” explained the Macedonian. «And I am happy for the goals, but by far we hope to do better and better. We did a good job and proved to be a good team ». Also thanks to the work of Spalletti who has been charging Napoli in the best possible way since the beginning of the season. «He told us right away that we are a strong team, but then it’s up to us to be able to prove it on the pitch. And this time we did well because we did what he asked of us. Here’s how we qualified ». Then a joke about Italy’s next match against Macedonia in the playoffs towards the World Cup. “The match against us will not be easy for Italy too.”