Il Mattino – Milan and Inter dominate: they are approaching Napoli

Napoli draw with Sassuolo, while Milan and Inter win and dominate, who are now closer to Spalletti’s team. Updates from Il Mattino.

The trick against Sheva against his favorite team, Genoa defeated by Milan (0-3), fails and it is a result that is all there given the Rossoneri domination for most of the ninety minutes. Pioli thus redeems the last two consecutive knockouts in the league, approaches Napoli and keeps Inter behind. Downhill match already after ten minutes thanks to Ibrahimovic’s winning free kick.

Inter in fluency. One goal per time, so Inter managed the Spezia practice at San Siro (2-0) in a match without particular jolts from the Ligurians. In the sense that there has never been a game, the disparity of values ​​between the two teams is too evident: Inzaghi in the name and on behalf of the turnover, has rotated some of his very titled players, leaving for example Dzeko and Barella on the bench. Those who took the field did not look disfigured, highlighting the excellent general condition achieved by the Nerazzurri in recent weeks.