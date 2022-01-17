Sports

Il Mattino – Zielinski precious for Napoli, Spalletti hopes to have him immediately at the top

Latest from Il Mattino on Zielinski who recovers and immediately starts in the Napoli of Spalletti who focuses strongly on him

At the same time, the exponential growth of Zielinski, who from under the head (behind Osimhen first and then Mertens) has proved to be a very precious player. The goals (5 in the league and one in the Europa League) were the logical consequence of a series of capital performances that characterized the start of the season. Covid, which tested positive on the eve of the match against Sampdoria last week, has only slowed it down, but not stopped. Tomorrow, in Bologna, Spalletti is confident that he will be in top condition again. This would mean two things: first of all to find a precious switch to access the light in the opponent’s half, but then also to have a (precious) alternative available in attack where Osimhen has also returned, but at the moment there were only available Mertens and Petagna, forced to pull the cart alone and without valid solutions to be used during construction. Of course, credit must also be given to those who in recent weeks have not made us regret the absence of the Spanish and the Polish: that is Lobotka and Demme.

