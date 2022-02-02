Il Mise: “The Camozzi Group acquires Timken”

Do you want to advertise on this site?

The Camozzi Group thus takes over and saves the Timken plant in Villa Carcina. This was announced by a note from the Ministry of Economic Development, signed by the same holder of the dicastery Giancarlo Giorgetti, with whom the table opened in recent months.

“This is good news for the Brescia area which demonstrates how results are achieved when you work seriously,” says Giorgetti. «We are on the right track because thanks to the investment of the Camozzi Group – continues the minister – it will come protected and relaunched a productive reality of the mechanical sector, also

involved in the transition to the automotive green “.

The table at Mise

According to rumors circulated in recent days, they were interested in the acquisition of the trumplino production site you are potential investorswithin the framework of that reindustrialization project which had been reached – with the mediation of Confindustria Brescia, trade unions and local authorities – avoiding the hypothesis of dismissal initially envisaged for workers.

They were 106 those for which last July the news of the American company’s intention to close the Villa Carcina plant came like a bolt from the blue. Immediately a garrison took offwhich received the support not only of the provincial secretariats of the trade unions, but also of many authoritative voices of the political and social fabric of Brescia and beyond, to the point of becoming a real national case.

The employees who in the meantime had not found any other employment solution were altogether 55. For all of them and their families, the news of the acquisition is in all likelihood the end of a nightmare. In defining the agreement that saves a factory in our territory, the role of Mise proved to be decisive.

For Camozzi – Brescia giant, world leader in theindustrial automation – this is not the first case of the acquisition and conversion of a Brescia company about to close. Among the most recent cases it deserves to be remembered the case of Innse Cilindri in 2018.

“With the same commitment – is the further comment of Minister Giorgetti entrusted to the note from the Mise – we are working to identify solutions to other corporate crises in the sector, with the aim of ensure the necessary balance between economic, environmental and social needs»Adds Giorgetti. «In this way, the path monitored by the Ministry’s Business Crisis Structure, coordinated by Luca Annibaletti, takes shape, identifying an industrial solution to the decision of the American multinational to close the Lombard plant. The Mise will continue its monitoring activity on the reindustrialisation of the Villa Carcina plant ».

All workers reabsorbed

The Camozzi group has reached an agreement with Timken Italia for the purchase of ownership of the entire building complex which houses the industrial site of Timken, in Villa Carcina and for the start of a reindustrialisation project to be carried out over a period of 24 months.

The operation, according to a note, was conceived by Camozzi Group with a dual objective: return to the territory an important industrial engineering activitycomparable, in dimensional terms, to that previously performed by Timken, and contribute to solve social problemsguaranteeing the full protection of the staff employed.

At the Villa Carcina headquarters, Camozzi, a multinational that produces components and systems for industrial automation, will develop high-tech mechanical manufacturing activitiesin line with the strategic development lines of the group, according to the paradigms of an innovative, digital and sustainable industry.

