IL PUNTO DEL MONEDÌ – CARMELLINI: “Three points as beautiful as the sun”

Commentary Monday after the fundamental victory obtained by Rome against the Turin 1-0 thanks to Tammy’s goal Abraham. Tiziano Carmellini, on ‘The weather’, is excited for this match: “Three points, as beautiful as the sun on a bad, cold, rainy day, inside a game even worse than the weather. But Mourinho’s Roma also need to win races like this and the growth in this sense is evident “.

Alessandro Angeloni focuses on next weekend’s commitment: “AND the week of Roma-Inter. For Mou not a match like any other, but now he pretends nothing has happened. “

Alessandro Barbano instead he approves the double striker and supports Zaniolo: “AND Abraham’s ideal shoulder. He was right to complain about the confinement on the right flank, which he was forced to by several coaches and, most recently, by Mourinho. He is a second striker, or at most a playmaker, he must play in the middle of the field “.

Here are the comments of some of the most important columnists in the press, published in the columns of the newspapers on newsstands today.

A. ANGELONI – THE MESSENGER

It is the week of Roma-Inter. For Mou not a match like any other, but now he pretends nothing has happened. “I prefer to think only of the Bologna (Wednesday, ed), and after that I’ll try to prepare myself emotionally, because I’m only interested in my Rome now. I will try to forget that on the other side there is my story “. (…)” I really like winning like this, I like this success more than a 5-0 because it is the result of effort, of suffering, of group. We didn’t have the three midfield players, Diawara was balanced, Miki very good and also Pérez, he played very well in a position that wasn’t his. It’s a team victory and I like that “. (…)

G. CARDONE – THE REPUBLIC

In the Lazio world, Roma’s opponents in the Conference League continue to be underestimated: «But what is Zorya, de Zorro’s sister? Or maybe it was a comic with a vampire, do you remember? ” (Guido “Nostalgia” De Angelis, Radio6). (…)

T. CARMELLINI – TIME

Three points, as beautiful as the sun on a bad, cold, rainy day, inside a game even worse than the weather. But Mourinho’s Roma also need to win games like this and the growth in this sense is evident: second consecutive success in the league and third game in which he does not collect even a goal. He plays little, he struggles, he takes the lead in his worst moment thanks to one of Mourinh’s accelerations, then he stays there and suffers: he grits his teeth, but he doesn’t give up. And when in the end the old ghosts reappear, the goals of the ex, the mockery of the goalkeepers, he takes a hit and takes away a fundamental success that makes the Portuguese smile return. A victory that allows her to confirm herself in fifth place three points behind Atalanta and take points from Juventus, Fiorentina and Lazio remained four steps further down. Just the eighth goal of the season by a rediscovered Abraham who makes the most of Miki’s assist better than his own and the great veil of Zaniolo who comes immediately after the Armenian. The rest is suffering, fatigue and even flashes of good play, demonstrating that Roma put on the field in this way is much better. The three-man defense helps the team and the idea of ​​the two strikers Zaniolo-Abraham with Miki and Pellegrini back there and El Shaarawy who goes up and down at full range, works and how. It’s just a pity that after fifteen minutes of play Mourinho has to give up Pellegrini stopped by a muscle problem in his right thigh. In his place Carles Perez. But on the evening of the longest Var in history, five minutes to “pinch” Abraham’s heel in an irregular position that allowed Chiffi not to give a seemingly obvious penalty to Roma, the difference was made by character. What Mourinho seems to have managed to convey to the team that is starting to look like him more and more every day. A contagious charisma a bit with the whole environment given the 47 thousand appearances yesterday at the Olimpico for a game certainly not of a cartel. And then that “Roma Roma” sung at the beginning by the Romanist people in response to the absurd prohibition imposed by the Palazzo on not being able to send the hymn of the home team to make room for Allevi’s disgrace. Well, the Romanists sang it on their own and Chiffi couldn’t help but wait to kick off the race. Right so!

A. BARBANO – THE COURIER OF SPORT

The 1-0 suffered against Torino is worth the confirmation of fifth place and a certainty: Zaniolo is Abraham’s ideal sidekick. He was right to complain about the confinement on the right flank, which he was forced to by several coaches and, most recently, by Mourinho. He is a second striker, or at most a playmaker, he must play in the middle of the field. And yesterday he did it with tactical intelligence, generosity and imagination, propitiating among other things the English center forward’s goal with a feint that is worth an assist. It was neither a beautiful nor an easy match for the survivors’ Roma, with the midfield decimated by the covid of Cristante and Villar and the disqualification of Veretout, whose absences were added a quarter of an hour before the departure of Pellegrini with a muscle injury. (…) The result is right because the most dangerous actions were built by Roma on the counterattack, with a tactical wisdom that now seems to be assimilated by the Giallorossi. (…) The 25 points are the faithful photograph of what Roma have expressed so far in terms of the game. Something more than the group of unfinished or in crisis teams, such as Lazio, Fiorentina and Juve, which takes off by four lengths, and something less than the quartet of Champions. (…)