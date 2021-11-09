IL PUNTO DEL MONEDI – DI CARO: “The crisis in Rome opens up, merciless numbers”

Yet another misstep for the Rome, which with the knockout of Venice certifies its crisis: “The numbers are starting to be merciless: in the last 7 matches between the league and the Cup, the Giallorossi have won only once. Defense has become a sieve. Game after game, Mourinho’s performances dropped and Mourinho’s complaints, accusations and protests increased “, writes Andrea Di Caro of La Gazzetta dello Sport. He doesn’t even go lightly Tiziano Carmellini from Il Tempo: “A there is a limit to everything, because against Venice Roma must win even without all the owners, only with the staff they had available yesterday: otherwise everything is valid.

A. CATAPANO – THE MESSENGER

That Rome sinks into the lagoon even under the blows of an Aurelian is a mockery of a destiny that in these hours must appear to the Romanists as cynical and cheating as in the darkest times. The walls that the emperor had raised to defend the city, attacked by the barbarians, have resisted for more than seven hundred years. The one that Mourinho had raised to protect the team collapsed rather loudly on a humid and melancholy Sunday as only certain lagoon days can be. But let’s face it, we saw more than one crack well before the blow from Mr. Gianluca Aureliano, a Bolognese lawyer that some incurable optimist indicated as the new arbitration advancing (if this is the new, maybe even the old Orsato is better) . For heaven’s sake, the penalty awarded to Venezia at 2-1 for Roma changed, as the good ones say, the inertia of a game that probably even the imprudent guys of the Mourinho gang would have taken home at that point. But, in all honesty, Rome had already suffered the damage, and from itself. Come on, the time has come to attribute the responsibilities of yet another psychodrama of recent Giallorossi history, which not even the very (little?) Special coach, who has seen so many and won many, is avoiding (indeed, the doubt that it takes a lot of his). Unfortunately for them, the Romanists have already experienced similar moments with Fonseca and Di Francesco, so as not to go too far. Definitely more normal coaches than José (even in the salary they received). Now, far be it from us to call him boiled meat, accrediting the theses of those who for years have observed its tactical involution and an increasingly weaker grip on the soul of its players. However, let us be granted, it cannot even be that the same team that last year climbed to the semifinals of the Europa League (the fourth or fifth best result ever in the cups) has suddenly become unable to beat in two games. the Norwegian champions of Bodo Glimt. Something is not right, and it is not enough to take refuge in the arbitration controversy.

A. DI CARO – THE SPORT JOURNAL

(…) On Sunday, therefore, does not give jolts at the top of the standings but records important results. In Venice the crisis of Rome officially opens and losing the fifth game in the league slips to sixth place overtaken by Lazio which is growing instead. The numbers are starting to be merciless: in the last 7 matches between the league and the Cup, the Giallorossi have won only once. The defense has become a sieve: 11 goals conceded in the double confrontation with Bodo and with Venice who had never scored three goals. Match after match performance dropped and Mourinho’s complaints, accusations and protests increased. In addition to the referees who have ended up in the crosshairs (often rightly), the coach claims that the squad is no better than last year’s (yet Roma spent 90 million and recovered Zaniolo …). But assuming it is of the same level, what is missing so far is precisely the added value that the Special One should have guaranteed. If they weren’t uttered by an indomitable coach like him, yesterday’s words would resemble a surrender. Getting to regret Juan Jesus and Bruno Peres appears too pure for the most convinced Mourinhani.

T. CARMELLINI – TIME

It was clear from the beginning that it would be a season of suffering, because only the incurable optimists (of whom the capital is crammed), could think that it would not be so. But there is a limit to everything, because against Venice Roma must win even without all the owners, only with the staff they had available yesterday: otherwise everything is worth it. On the other hand, it ends badly in the lagoon and it could have been even worse. A goal taken after three minutes in the first lunge, with the hosts entering like blades in butter, then a reaction that seemed a good signal but it was only an illusion: yet another. First goal in the league by Shomurodov, then finally a play as a true striker by Abraham who, in addition to taking “wood”, returns to scoring after more than a month. In the middle that penalty granted to Venice that once again leaves a bad taste in the mouth, just when it seemed that the Giallorossi could close it there. But nothing, Mourinho’s team pays for the lack of concentration, the terrible condition of many owners and above all the lack of malice and balance. He could have returned home with a positive sign for the future but in the end he lost it again for an interminable series of reasons: and that 3-2 is also close to Venice stopped in the final by Rui Patricio and a crossbar. First: is it possible that a striker paid for forty-five million has such a low average of goals scored in proportion to the chances that happen between his feet? Yesterday he scored, but missed at least three more … easy ones. Too! Second: what is the real value of the Giallorossi defense? Because if that’s what we saw yesterday, the market was wrong. Yes, Smalling may have been a hiccup and it can happen, but the others are really funny: everyone. Embarassing. Third: did it really make sense to hire a manager like Mourinho if you weren’t ready to buy the right players to allow him to make the leap? Which, among other things, the Portuguese never ceases to emphasize at every opportunity. Fourth: is it possible that there will never be an arbitration episode in favor of Roma? Even yesterday a penalty “against” doubt that comes after Maresca’s stop last week. Now, it will also be a coincidence and yesterday’s defeat does not admit an alibi, but in doing so it feeds the nefarious virus of conspiracy. What is well known in the capital that risks turning into a mitigating factor for a team that does not deserve it. Mourinho’s balance up to now is disastrous, were it not for the enthusiasm that his arrival in Rome has transmitted to the Giallorossi people … perhaps too much. But in these cases it is enough to let the numbers speak and those tell of a crisis that is no longer upon us, but has now entered the gates of Trigoria. Five points in the last seven games are there to prove that this is not the case: fifth defeat in the league out of twelve games (not to mention the humiliation in the cup) and a roadmap that remembers how the “poor” Fonseca, kicked out of the Eternal city last year, at this point of the season he had five points more than those of the current Rome that after yesterday finds himself sixth overtaken by Atalanta and Lazio. We need players and good ones, the rest is bar talk. The club has time to intervene and prevent it from being yet another season to be forgotten. But this time he must have clear ideas, otherwise it will once again be useless.

M. DISCONCERTI – CORRIERE DELLA SERA

(…) Mourinho instead confuses Rome. Change patterns, change men and change opinions on their ethics. If there is a company, talk to him. Even a great technician must be guided or will only be worth himself.

P. CONDO – THE REPUBLIC

(…) Roma, finally, still lost on extreme situations: its coverage phase is an unsolved puzzle, the only thing not to do is discuss Abraham. He may miss the soul of the bounty killer, but he is a high quality striker. The break now. It will also have to serve the referees to take stock of a situation that overall got out of hand. Overall, yes, because it would not make sense to draw up a list of good and bad (even if certain individual differences are very visible this year): quiet seasons do not exist, and this can also be physiological in a controversial football like ours, but now not a day goes by without a new “case”, more or less always the same in dynamics but often different in the final decision between the referee and the Var, which obviously sets fire to each after game. The new management of Trentalange and Rocchi did not start well, and if it does not quickly find a consistency to the downside – in the sense of harsh penalties only for serious fouls – it will not be able to go upstream. Unfortunately, the uncertainty of the law has made rudeness re-emerge on the pitch: there are players who remain on the ground for every nonsense, reckless protests in the absence of the slightest foothold (every retort shot is reported regardless of as handball), referees waiting of the Var who are surrounded by screaming crowds. And in such a climate the football story, which had made many improvements on the analytical level, risks returning to an enormous and pervasive slow motion, good only to tickle any type of conspiracy. In the hardest days of the first lockdown, this was not the football we dreamed of.

I. ZAZZARONI – CORRIERE DELLO SPORT

(…) I spend two words about Mourinho and his Roma dutifully, for having tried – during the week – to clarify once more (and for all) the origins of the crisis of results and play of a team that cannot afford no luxury (read arbitration wrongs: one de visual even yesterday). The long pause will be difficult to bear, since it will allow the detractors of the Portuguese, as well as surface analysts and misunderstood intellectuals, to shoot broadsides until they are exhausted and exhausted, when instead it would be enough to accept an unpleasant evidence: the Roma (average 1 , 58), as it was conceived, ranks sixth. Compared to that of Fonseca who finished seventh with 62 points (average 1.63) has Dzeko, Spinazzola (and what remains of Smalling) in less and Abraham and Viña, absent in Venice, in addition (Rui Patricio for Pau Lopez the only effective technical progress). I have not mentioned Bruno Peres – never appreciated – even if for courage and resourcefulness he is worth twice as much as Karsdorp. A clarification: the 27 conclusions towards Romero’s goal weigh as much as the 13 of the opponents. Indeed, it is much more serious that Zanetti’s team – to which I owe an apology for having defined it as unpresentable at the end of August – has found an easy life on several occasions. In this season that hurts the body and soul “(cited Special One) and other parts, Mourinho, who has not yet recorded as he should and who has raised alarms in less suspicious times, will have to be able to bring Rome at the key passage in January maintaining an uncompromised ranking situation to usefully correct its defects through targeted operations: defense and midfield need serious interventions. Genoa, Turin, Bologna, Inter, Spezia, Atalanta and Sampdoria the obstacles from here to eternity. PS. I remember well the words of the former to Guido Fienga after the first controversies by and at Mourinho: “We lack an effective refereeing policy, you will see that these attacks will make us pay in some way”. So Fienga, who is not Paolo Fox.