“Il Salotto della Sfinge” is back at Villa San Michele Eventi in Naples

The third edition of the review starts on Friday 26 August until Saturday 28 The Salotto of the Sphinx of Villa San Michele in Anacapri, meetings of cinema, literature and art.

The theme of the event is the freedom with accent on Art and the LGBT + world.

“The basic question we asked ourselves – underlines the superintendent of Villa San Michele Kristina Kappelin – it is what art, music, literature, theater, cinema and culture in a broad sense would have been, without the contribution of homosexual identity. In addition, the festival wants to pay homage to the various “limitless” and avant-garde characters, both for their lifestyle and for their mental openness, which have made the history of Capri, such as the Wolcott-Perry sisters, Jacques d ‘Adelswärd Fersen, the incredible Marchesa Luisa Casati Stampa and Axel Munthe, who, in his Villa, welcomed Oscar Wilde when he was removed from the Quisisana hotel because he was in the company of his lover Alfred Douglas known as Bosie ”.

Among the guests of this edition: Eva Robin’s, the bishop Maria Vittoria Longhitano, the complete cast of the film “Male singular”, the granddaughter of the founder of Villa San Michele, Katriona Munthe, the designer Monica Förster, the dancers Denny Lodi and Costantino Imperatore, the drag queen Cristina Prenestina , the artist Michele Iodice.

A festival that highlights the word, through informal meetings with its protagonists, dialogues that create a more immediate comparison, and therefore a more active participation, with the public. Like a happening among friends, in one of the rooms of their home, writers, directors, actors tell their work, reveal the behind the scenes, satisfy the curiosities of the audience.

Organized by the Axel Munthe Foundation, with the patronage of the Consulate of Sweden, the Campania Region, the City of Capri, the Municipality of Anacapri, Siae, the Embassy of Sweden, Copenhagen 2021 WorldPride & EuroGames and in collaboration with Capri Palace Jumeirah , and Staiano Tour Capri.

It opens on Thursday 26 August at 7.00 pm with the exhibition entitled “Carving a love story” by award-winning Swedish designer Monica Förster. A project developed together with Zanat, the Bosnian design brand, of which Förster has been the art director since its international launch in 2015. A company founded on the tradition of wood carving for four generations, inscribed on the cultural heritage list of UNESCO.

Monica Förster’s projects for Zanat have won prestigious awards and have been published in the main international design and architecture magazines.

The exhibition will include unique pieces of furniture and small objects, which represent Zanat’s exceptional craftsmanship. The exhibition will focus on functional modern sculptures handcrafted in solid wood. Among the selection of pieces, some special editions inspired by the spectacular Villa San Michele, such as a large bespoke version of the iconic Nera bowls, as well as new products such as the Sky mirrors and the Unity coffee tables, with special stains and carvings chosen specifically for this project .

Followed, at 20.00 by the performance of the drag queen Cristina Prenestina al century Francesco Pierri, who will perform in a musical show dedicated to the great divas of the past and present, paying homage to LGBT + culture. Francesco worked as a social worker and in kindergartens. Now he is an artist and, among his performances, there is also the reading of gender tales to children. “I decided to read fairy tales to the little ones – he says – because I am convinced that the new generations have the ability to change the world. There is a lot of prevention on everything, and then you don’t want to talk in schools about what might happen one day, perhaps, to one of them. It is necessary to teach the value of “diversity” and sexual fluidity “.

Friday 27 August at 7.00 pm Meeting with the actress Eva Robin’s and the Anglican bishop Maria Vittoria Longhitano. Two characters, apparently distant, yet very close, will confront each other on issues related to the freedom to love. Robin’s will be the protagonist of a theatrical reading and will tell about her life, her beginnings, the LGBT world in the show.

Maria Vittoria Longhitano is the first female bishop in Italy. His Church is the Episcopal one, a branch of the Anglican family with an eye to Catholicism without the obligation to celibacy. Known to the general public, for having been chosen by Piero Chiambretti in the parterre of his television broadcasts, Maria Vittoria Longhitano has always fought against prejudices. “I was ten years old when, in my Enna, the parish priest told me that I would never be able to become a priest”. Married, mother of a 5-year-old girl, she boasts multiple firsts: she was the first female priest ordained in Italy, in 2010, the first to celebrate gay religious weddings and the first episcopal vicar for Italian-speaking communities. For many years at the helm of the “Jesus Good Shepherd” of Milan, she returned to Sicily in the parish of Madonna del Carmelo in Catania.

Famous Italian trans, Eva Robin’s – born Roberto Coatti – initially carried out her career in the world of music under the pseudonym Cassandra. She then chooses the name of Eva for the similarity that her friends attribute to Diabolik’s partner, the thief Eva Kant and the surname of the writer Harold Robbins. He worked for a long time in the cinema. Among others, she is directed by Dario Argento in Tenebre and by Alessandro Benvenuti in Belle al Bar, where she has a leading role. He made his debut on television in 1987, in the show Lupo Solitario, L’araba fenice and Primadonna. He continues with the theater, interpreting several plays – from The human voice to 8 women and a mystery – throughout the 2000s.

The evening will be closed by the performance of the choreographers and dancers Costantino Imperatore and Denny Lodi. A step in two – awarded at the Tripudium Ballet international competition in 2015 – on the notes of “La cura”, a piece by Franco Battiato, sung by Noemi, which tells of the tormented love of two boys, in a society not always ready to accept their union.

Costantino Imperatore and Denny Lodi owe their meeting to the show “Amici di Maria De Filippi” in 2011. Both arrive at the evening and Denny wins that year’s edition in the dance section. Since then their friendship has been strengthened more and more and during the Anacapri festival they will demonstrate their artistic collaboration.

Saturday 28 August at 19.00 opening of the exhibition “Axel Munthe and the pilgrims of beauty” curated by Katriona Munthe introduced by the actors of Francesco Gori’s company who will play Tableau Vivant. This will be followed by a chat with Robert Fàbregas, director of the Casa de Cultura Les Bernardes.

Dedicated to writers and photographers from Northern Europe who spent a long time in Italy between the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, the land from which they drew inspiration. The exhibition is organized by Katriona Munthe, psychotherapist and nephew of the doctor-writer Axel Munthe, with the contribution of the Catalan intellectual Roberto Fabregas.

Writings, autographs and unpublished works will be exhibited, as well as illustrations by characters from the Anglo-Saxon world such as Norman Lewis, David Herbert Lawrence, Kevin Andrews, Henry Miller, Patrick Leigh Fermor, Lawrence Durrell, as well as the artistic photographs of the German Wilhelm Von Gloeden, taken in Taormina where had settled in 1878.

The works of contemporary artists such as Michele Iodice and Massimiliano Körnmuller are also presented, as well as photographs by the Catalan Jordi Mestre i Verges.

At 8.00 pm Meeting with the cast of the Male Singular film, in the presence of the directors Matteo Pilati and Alessandro Guida, the screenwriter Giuseppe Paternò Raddusa and the actors Giancarlo Commare and Lorenzo Adorni. Speeches by Gianmarco Saurino, Michela Giraud and Eduardo Valdarnini.

Maschile Singolare, the first work by Alessandro Guida and Matteo Pilati released on Amazon Prime Video on 4 June 2021, tells the story of Antonio, a thirty-year-old forced to question all his certainties when he is abandoned by his husband, on whom he depends both materially and psychologically: he will have to find a new home, a job, new friends and a new purpose in life.

The universal theme of the search for oneself thus takes place in an everyday life with clear LGBT + colors, from which, however, there are no disturbances or doubts, secrets to hide and in which the characters move with pride and full acceptance. Produced by Rufus Film and written by the two directors together with Giuseppe Paternò Raddusa, Maschile Singolare is played by Giancarlo Commare, Eduardo Valdarnini, Gianmarco Saurino, Michela Giraud and Lorenzo Adorni.

Premiered at the Lovers Film Festival in Turin and winner of the Audience Award at the Ortigia Film Festival, the film – received with great enthusiasm by viewers and critics – will soon be distributed in Europe and North America thanks to Vision Distribution.

The exhibition is free and open to the public, subject to availability. Green pass required. For information and reservations: tel. 0818371401, mail events@sanmichele.org

Possibility of returning to Naples with the last maritime journey. www.villasanmichele.eu