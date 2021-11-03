Il Tempo della Salute from 4 to 7 November in Milan (and online) – Corriere.it
The third edition of “Il Tempo della Salute”, an event organized by Corriere della Sera-Corriere Salute, kicks off on 4 November in Milan. It will last until Sunday 7 November evening and will take place at the Museum of Science and Technology of the Lombard capital.
How to participate
This year it will again be possible to attend the meetings in person, and for free, or you can follow the events in live streaming or subsequently on demand on Corriere.it and on the social channels of Corriere della Sera. To attend the meetings, reservations are required for individual meetings which can be found in the complete program on www.corriere.it/salute/tempo-della-salute. Those wishing to be present must have a Green pass and an identity document.
The themes and the program
Many guests, coming from the world of science, medicine, culture, politics, and entertainment. The topics covered will touch on the new treatments and prevention of the most important and widespread pathologies, but also topics relating to the environment, nutrition, psychology. From the perspective of eating synthetic meat, to the choice of foods that can help respect the environment, from the physical and mental health of the very young, up to the fundamental theme of “selfless altruism” which consists in trying to bring vaccines against Sars -Cov-2 to the populations of developing countries. An important space will obviously be dedicated to Covid-19. Below the scheduled meetings (here the complete program)
FRIDAY 05 NOVEMBER
09:30 Will we be able to get rid of mosquitoes forever?
with Andrea Crisanti and Carlo Alberto Redi
11:15 AM The tests for Covid Let’s clarify the serological, molecular, antigenic, with Pierangelo Clerici and Fabrizio Pregliasco
12.15 pm Blood cancers in the elderly
with Paolo Corradini and Alessandra Tedeschi
13:15 Rare diseases and home care
with Maria Domenica Cappellini, Andrea Costa, Annalisa Scopinaro
14:30 How important is the “head” in sports performance
with Riccardo Ceccarelli and Riccardo Piatti
3:45 pmStaying on the leg Consider the skin and circulation of the lower limbs together, with Domenico Baccellieri, and Alessia Dossena
4:45 pm Gastro-esophageal reflux Prevention, treatments, risks
with Stefano Cascinu and Alessandro Repici
5:45 pm Selfless self-interest Because it suits us that everyone has the opportunity to get vaccinated with Stefania Bazzoni, Dante Carraro Alberto Mantovani
SATURDAY 6 NOVEMBER
09:30 Is the distance getting closer? How the relationship between doctor and patient has changed with the pandemic, with Valentina Di Mattei, Antonella Ferrari, Alan Pampallona.
10.45 am Food that helps health and the planet The ecological turning point at the table, with Gilda Gastaldi, Eliana Liotta and Massimo Tavoni
11.45 am Why newborn screening is essential
with Antonio Gaudioso, Eugenio Mercuri, Anita Pallara
12.45 pm Diverticulosis, diverticulitis, irritable bowel
with Giovanni Barbara, and Antonio Gasbarrini
14:00The RNA Revolution Are we at the dawn of a new era of medicine? with Roberto Burioni and Stefano Gustincich
3:15 pm Recover after back pain
with Cristiano Fusi and Paolo Grossi
AT 16:15The long-term consequences of Covid
with Sergio Harari
5:15 pm Why do we “hesitate” in the face of vaccines?
with Guendalina Graffigna, Andrea Grignolio, Pierpaolo Sileri
6:15 pm Covid: where we are What we have learned, what awaits us, with Sergio Abrignani, Massimo Galli, Sergio Harari, Nicola Montano, Pierpaolo Sileri
SUNDAY 7 NOVEMBER
09:30 The effects of the pandemic on children’s minds
with Giancarlo Cerveri, Stefano Erzegovesi, Stefano Vicari
10.45 am Brain health comes from the heart
with Claudio Borghi, Ovidio Brignoli, Pasquale Perrone Filardi
11.45 am Targeting lung cancer
with Federica Cappelletti and Silvia Novello
12.45 pm Empathic robots Will they be able to take care of the elderly?
with Carmine Recchiuto and Antonio Sgorbissa
14:00 Mountain for all (with common sense)
with Luigi Festi and Gianfranco Parati
3:15 pm How to talk about health to young people New languages to inform and educatewith Father Paolo Benanti, Alessandro Guida, Maria Cristina Pisani
AT 16:15 Watch the screen. The effects on the lockdown viewand Covidwith Francesco Bandello, Paolo Nucci and Paolo Vinciguerra
5:15 pm Now You’re Here: Families Facing Alzheimer’s
with Mario Possenti, Marco Trabucchi, Mariapia Veladiano
6:15 pmOn the wave of resilience: transforming illness into an opportunity, with Arianna Talamona and Antonella Delle Fave
19:00 Doc in your hands From a true story to fiction
with Pierdante Piccioni, Luca Argentero, Matilde Gioli, Gianmarco Saurino, Pierpaolo Spollon.
