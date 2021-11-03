Il Tempo della Salute from 4 to 7 November in Milan (and online) – Corriere.it

The third edition of “Il Tempo della Salute”, an event organized by Corriere della Sera-Corriere Salute, kicks off on 4 November in Milan. It will last until Sunday 7 November evening and will take place at the Museum of Science and Technology of the Lombard capital.

How to participate

This year it will again be possible to attend the meetings in person, and for free, or you can follow the events in live streaming or subsequently on demand on Corriere.it and on the social channels of Corriere della Sera. To attend the meetings, reservations are required for individual meetings which can be found in the complete program on www.corriere.it/salute/tempo-della-salute. Those wishing to be present must have a Green pass and an identity document.

The themes and the program

Many guests, coming from the world of science, medicine, culture, politics, and entertainment. The topics covered will touch on the new treatments and prevention of the most important and widespread pathologies, but also topics relating to the environment, nutrition, psychology. From the perspective of eating synthetic meat, to the choice of foods that can help respect the environment, from the physical and mental health of the very young, up to the fundamental theme of “selfless altruism” which consists in trying to bring vaccines against Sars -Cov-2 to the populations of developing countries. An important space will obviously be dedicated to Covid-19. Below the scheduled meetings (here the complete program)